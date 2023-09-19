Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 19.
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 5:30 PM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Chamber Night Out
Location: Chesapeake Bank – Chesterfield, 10000 Courtview Ln, Chesterfield, VA
Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC
Contacts: Abby Choi, Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, abby@ChesterfieldChamber.com, 1 804 748 6364
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting
Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva
Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 19 6:00 PM Henrico County Public Schools hosts Life-Ready Expo
Location: Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico, VA
Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools
Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724
Tuesday, Sep. 19 – Wednesday, Sep. 20 Hypersonic Weapons Summit
Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.iqpc.com, https://twitter.com/IQPC
Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026
Tuesday, Sep. 19 – Thursday, Sep. 21 Temperature Control & Logistics USA Summit – Pharma IQ: Temperature Control & Logistics North American Summit
Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA
Weblinks: https://www.pharma-iq.com/events-temperature-control-and-logistics/, https://twitter.com/IQPC
Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026
NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-18718, https://twitter.com/customsborder
Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355
CORPORATE DATA
Wednesday, Sep. 20 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD
Weblinks: https://dominionenergy.mediaroom.com/, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy
Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492
Thursday, Sep. 21 National Latina Symposium and Awards – Annual National Latina Symposium. Includes the Distinguished Military Service Awards Ceremony, honoring Latina military and civilian personnel ‘who through their service have enhanced the role of Latinas in their organizations’
Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://nls.latinastyle.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag
Contacts: Latina Style Magazine, NLS@latinastyle.com, 1 703 312 0904
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 21 – Saturday, Sep. 23 ‘Artificial Intelligence – Promise and Peril for Mortgage Lending’ Summit – ‘Artificial Intelligence – Promise and Peril for Mortgage Lending’ Summit, co-hosted by MBA and MISMO
Location: Amazon Headquarters 2 (HQ2), 510 14th St S, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://www.mba.org/conferences-and-education/conferences-meetings, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage
Contacts: MBA, meetings@mba.org, 1 800 793 6222 x 3
