Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 18.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 18 – Thursday, Sep. 21 MISMO Fall Summit – MISMO Fall Summit, held virtually * MISMO is the leading technology standards development body for the residential and commercial real estate finance industries and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mortgage Bankers Association

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.mismo.org/events-education/mismo-summit-

Contacts: MISMO , info@mismo.org

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Sep. 18 – Thursday, Sep. 21 National Head Start Fall Leadership Institute

Location: Crystal City, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nhsa.org, https://twitter.com/natlheadstart

Contacts: NHSA, 1 703 739 0875

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 19 – Wednesday, Sep. 20 Hypersonic Weapons Summit

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.iqpc.com, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 19 – Thursday, Sep. 21 Temperature Control & Logistics USA Summit – Pharma IQ: Temperature Control & Logistics North American Summit

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: https://www.pharma-iq.com/events-temperature-control-and-logistics/, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 20 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-18718, https://twitter.com/customsborder

Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 20 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: https://dominionenergy.mediaroom.com/, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

