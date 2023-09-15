Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 15.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 9:00 AM City of Norfolk hosts construction vendor fair

Location: Titustown Recreation Center, Titustown Park, 7545 Diven St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.norfolk.gov/, https://twitter.com/NorfolkVA

Contacts: Kelly Straub, City of Norfolk, VA, kelly.straub@norfolk.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 9:30 AM Dems Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jennifer McClellan discuss ‘2024 MAGA Agenda’ – Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jennifer McClellan discuss the 2024 Republican candidates ‘MAGA agenda’ ahead of DC cattle calls this Friday, in a press call hosted by the DNC

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.org/, https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats

Contacts: DNC, dncpress@dnc.org

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Sep. 15 Department of Defense 2023 POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 16 12:00 PM NashFest 757 Music and Food Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

