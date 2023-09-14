Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 14.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 8:00 AM Bipartisan, bicameral members of Congress discuss ‘Future of the Workforce’ – ‘Future of the Workforce’ Axios event, with Democrats Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Bobby Scott and Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne discussing how companies and policymakers can work together to respond to changing norms in today’s dynamic workplace and prepare workers for the jobs of the future

Location: The Wharf Dockmaster Building, 101 District Square SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.axios.com, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios, events@axios.com

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 9:00 AM House Ways and Means Committee ‘Member Day’ hearing – ‘Member Day’ hearing, with testimony from Republican Reps. Mike Collins, Rudy Yakym, Bill Johnson, Neal Dunn, Anthony D’Esposito, Zach Nunn, Chuck Edwards, Burgess Owens, Dan Meuser, Doug LaMalfa, Trent Kelly, Julia Letlow, Tony Gonzales, Bruce Westerman, GT Thompson, Buddy Carter, Ralph Norman, Victoria Spartz, August Pfluger, Maria Elvira Salazar, Rob Wittman, and Mike Waltz, Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez Colon

Location: Rm 1100, Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://waysandmeans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/WaysMeansCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Ways and Means, 1 202 225 4021

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 10:15 AM Vice President Harris’s public schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs from Washington, DC, en route to Hampton, VA via Joint Base Andrews (10:15 AM EDT, pooled press), arrives at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (10:55 AM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media) and kicks off her national ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour by participating in a moderated conversation with actor Terrence J at Hampton University (1:05 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media). Vice President Harris then departs Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport en route to New York (2:30 PM EDT, pooled press), arrives at LaGuardia Airport (3:35 PM EDT, closed press), departs LaGuardia en route to Washington, DC (7:55 PM EDT, closed press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (8:55 PM EDT. closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 10:30 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs Virginia’s budget

Location: Virginia State Capitol, 1000 Bank St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 1:05 PM Vice President Harris visits Hampton University in Virginia – Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Hampton University in Hampton, VA, as part of the ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour, where she participates in a moderated conversation with actor Terrence J

Location: Hampton University, 100 E Queen St, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

Thursday, Sep. 14 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

Friday, Sep. 15 Department of Defense 2023 POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

