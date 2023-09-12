Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 12.

Tuesday, Sep. 12 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 U.S. Coast Guard National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-17516, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Ryan Owens, U.S. Coast Guard, ryan.f.owens@uscg.mil, 1 202 302 6565

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 14 Annual Food Labeling: Evolving Regulatory Compliance Conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/food-labeling/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 14 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Biological Sciences meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-17509, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Sep. 13 Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 8:00 AM Bipartisan, bicameral members of Congress discuss ‘Future of the Workforce’ – ‘Future of the Workforce’ Axios event, with Democrats Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Bobby Scott and Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne discussing how companies and policymakers can work together to respond to changing norms in today’s dynamic workplace and prepare workers for the jobs of the future

Location: The Wharf Dockmaster Building, 101 District Square SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.axios.com, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios, events@axios.com

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 14 Vice President Harris visits Hampton University in Virginia – Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Hampton University in Hampton, VA, as part of the ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ college tour

Location: Hampton University, 100 E Queen St, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Sep. 14 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.36000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

