Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 11.

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 11.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 2023 National Cleanup Workshop – 2023 National Cleanup Workshop, focusing on environmental remediation efforts across the Department of Energy complex

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cleanupworkshop.com, https://twitter.com/EnergyCAorg

Contacts: Dylan Kama, Energy Communities Alliance, dylank@energyca.org, 1 202 828 2465

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 Pentagon 9/11 Observance Ceremony – Observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon * Events begin at sunrise with a flag unfurling on the west side of the Pentagon. First Lady Dr Jill Biden participates, alongside Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley (4:20 PM EDT)

Location: National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 12 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 U.S. Coast Guard National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-17516, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Ryan Owens, U.S. Coast Guard, ryan.f.owens@uscg.mil, 1 202 302 6565

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 14 Annual Food Labeling: Evolving Regulatory Compliance Conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/food-labeling/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 14 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Biological Sciences meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-17509, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 13 Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

