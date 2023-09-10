Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 10.

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 10 9:00 AM ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC – ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week, with co-anchor Jonathan Karl. Guests include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci, Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, Former Republican Rep. John Katko, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Politico Playbook Co-author Rachael Bade

Weblinks: http://www.abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC, #ThisWeek

Contacts: Vincent Steves, ABC, Vincent.A.Steves@abc.com

Sunday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM Annual Mass for Military and First Responders – Annual Mass for Military and First Responders. This year’s principal celebrant is Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington Father Robert Rippy, and concelebrant is Bishop Emeritus Paul Loverde

Location: St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/, https://twitter.com/arlingtonchurch

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM City of Manassas hosts Out of the Darkness Walk, for World Suicide Prevention Day

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: City of Manassas, VA, 1 703 257 8200

Monday, Sep. 11 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 2023 National Cleanup Workshop – 2023 National Cleanup Workshop, focusing on environmental remediation efforts across the Department of Energy complex

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cleanupworkshop.com, https://twitter.com/EnergyCAorg

Contacts: Dylan Kama, Energy Communities Alliance, dylank@energyca.org, 1 202 828 2465

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Sep. 11 Pentagon 9/11 Observance Ceremony – Observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon * Events begin at sunrise with a flag unfurling on the west side of the Pentagon. First Lady Dr Jill Biden participates

Location: National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Tuesday, Sep. 12 – Wednesday, Sep. 13 U.S. Coast Guard National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-17516, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Ryan Owens, U.S. Coast Guard, ryan.f.owens@uscg.mil, 1 202 302 6565

