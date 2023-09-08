Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 08.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin presents Spirit of Virginia award – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin present Spirit of Virginia award to Boulder Crest Foundation

Location: 18370 Bluemont Village Ln, Bluemont, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Bobby Scott discusses ‘need to invest in school infrastructure’ at his former elementary school – Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott visits Booker T. Washington Middle School, where he attended elementary school in Newport News, VA. Rep. Scott discusses the need to invest in school infrastructure, touring recent facility renovations (11:00 AM EDT) and holding a roundtable with community leaders and educators (11:30 AM EDT)

Location: B.T. Washington Middle School, 3700 Chestnut Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://edworkforce.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/EdWorkforceCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Education and the Workforce, edworkforcedempress@mail.house.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 08 3:00 PM University of Virginia holds tree planting ceremony to honor former students – University of Virginia holds tree planting ceremony and plaque dedication, in memory of former students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr, and D’Sean Perry

Location: University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.edu, https://twitter.com/uva

Contacts: Bethanie Glover, University of Virginia, bglover@virginia.edu

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Sunday, Sep. 10 SNACC Annual Meeting – Society Of Neurosurgical Anesthesia & Critical Care Annual Meeting

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snacc.org/

Contacts: SNACC, snacc@snacc.org, 1 847 825 5586

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 10 11:00 AM Annual Mass for Military and First Responders – Annual Mass for Military and First Responders. This year’s principal celebrant is Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington Father Robert Rippy, and concelebrant is Bishop Emeritus Paul Loverde

Location: St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/, https://twitter.com/arlingtonchurch

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

