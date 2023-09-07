Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Sep. 07 10:45 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks on ‘learning loss recovery and chronic absenteeism’

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 07 Government Services’ Annual Market Meets Market event

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.hl.com/

Contacts: Houlihan Lokey events, events@hl.com

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 07 – Sunday, Sep. 10 Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Blue Ridge Rock Festival, festival with lineup including Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Danzig, I Prevail, Flo Rida, Lorna Shore, Knocked Loose, Polyphia, Insane Clown Posse, Vanilla Ice, Project Pat and Till Lindemann

Location: Virginia International Raceway, 1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton, VA

Weblinks: https://blueridgerockfest.com/, https://twitter.com/BlueRidgeRock

Contacts: Jade Brunton , Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Jade@BlueRidgeRockFest.com

——————–

——————–

Friday, Sep. 08 – Sunday, Sep. 10 SNACC Annual Meeting – Society Of Neurosurgical Anesthesia & Critical Care Annual Meeting

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snacc.org/

Contacts: SNACC, snacc@snacc.org, 1 847 825 5586

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.