Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Sep. 05.
——————–
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 05 9:30 AM HHS Secretary Becerra in Virginia – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra highlights ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs’
Location: ADAMS Compassionate Healthcare Network, 4431 Brookfield Corporate Dr F, Chantilly, VA
Weblinks: http://www.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/HHSgov
Contacts: HHS, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, SpoxHHS
——————–
——————–
Wednesday, Sep. 06 8:00 AM Defense News Conference – Defense News Conference. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, and Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://conference.defensenews.com/, https://twitter.com/defense_news
Contacts: Defense News Conference, sightline-marketing@mco.com
——————–
Wednesday, Sep. 06 – Thursday, Sep. 07 The Federal Identity Forum & Exposition – The Federal Identity Forum & Exposition (FedID) – U.S. Govt’s primary outreach and collaboration-building event with the worldwide identity community
Location: Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles, 14750 Conference Center Dr, Chantilly, VA
Weblinks: https://events.afcea.org/FedID23/Public/enter.aspx, https://twitter.com/FedIDForumExpo, #FedID
Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158
——————–
Wednesday, Sep. 06 – Thursday, Sep. 07 Mortgage Bankers Association Human Resources Symposium
Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.mba.org/, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage
Contacts: MBA, meetings@mba.org, 1 800 793 6222 x 3
——————–
Wednesday, Sep. 06 – Thursday, Sep. 07 HRO Today Inclusion Summit
Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA
Weblinks: https://www.hrotoday.com/hrotoday-events/, https://twitter.com/HROToday
Contacts: Berthony Poux, SharedXpertise, Berthony.Poux@SharedXpertise.com, 1 267 928 4133
——————–
——————–
Thursday, Sep. 07 Government Services’ Annual Market Meets Market event
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA
Weblinks: http://www.hl.com/
Contacts: Houlihan Lokey events, events@hl.com
——————–
Thursday, Sep. 07 – Sunday, Sep. 10 Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Blue Ridge Rock Festival, festival with lineup including Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Danzig, I Prevail, Flo Rida, Lorna Shore, Knocked Loose, Polyphia, Insane Clown Posse, Vanilla Ice, Project Pat and Till Lindemann
Location: Virginia International Raceway, 1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton, VA
Weblinks: https://blueridgerockfest.com/, https://twitter.com/BlueRidgeRock
Contacts: Jade Brunton , Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Jade@BlueRidgeRockFest.com
