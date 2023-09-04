Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Sep. 04.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 04 2:00 PM Arlington Democrats’ Labor Day Chili Cook Off

Location: Lyon Park Community Center, 414 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondemocrats.org, https://twitter.com/ArlingtonDems

Contacts: Arlington Democrats, info@arlingtondemocrats.org, 1 703 528 8588

——————–

Monday, Sep. 04 Labor Day – Labor Day. Financial markets closed

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 06 8:00 AM Defense News Conference – Defense News Conference. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, and Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://conference.defensenews.com/, https://twitter.com/defense_news

Contacts: Defense News Conference, sightline-marketing@mco.com

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 06 – Thursday, Sep. 07 The Federal Identity Forum & Exposition – The Federal Identity Forum & Exposition (FedID) – U.S. Govt’s primary outreach and collaboration-building event with the worldwide identity community

Location: Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles, 14750 Conference Center Dr, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: https://events.afcea.org/FedID23/Public/enter.aspx, https://twitter.com/FedIDForumExpo, #FedID

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 06 – Thursday, Sep. 07 Mortgage Bankers Association Human Resources Symposium

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mba.org/, https://twitter.com/MBAMortgage

Contacts: MBA, meetings@mba.org, 1 800 793 6222 x 3

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 06 – Thursday, Sep. 07 HRO Today Inclusion Summit

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.hrotoday.com/hrotoday-events/, https://twitter.com/HROToday

Contacts: Berthony Poux, SharedXpertise, Berthony.Poux@SharedXpertise.com, 1 267 928 4133

