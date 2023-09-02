Live Radio
Virginia Daybook

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 4:31 AM

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Sep. 02.

Monday, Sep. 04 2:00 PM Arlington Democrats’ Labor Day Chili Cook Off

Location: Lyon Park Community Center, 414 N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA

Monday, Sep. 04 Labor Day – Labor Day. Financial markets closed

