Home » Latest News » Virginia Daybook

Virginia Daybook

The Associated Press

September 1, 2023, 4:31 AM

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 01.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 10:30 AM Liberty University holds convocation ceremony, with remarks from Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac

Location: Liberty University, 245155, 1971 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Ryan Helfenbein, Liberty University, rlhelfenbein@liberty.edu, 1 434 582 7751

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 01 New York Governor Kathy Hochul is in Virginia

Weblinks: http://www.ny.gov

Contacts: New York State Executive Chamber, press.office@exec.ny.gov, 1 518 474 8418

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Sep. 03 Food Label Claims event – Annual Food Label Claims: Risk Management & Substantiation Conference

Location: Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/food-label-claims/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

