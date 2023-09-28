Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.6 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $3.35 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.24 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $269.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $268.1 million, or $6.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

