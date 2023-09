WASHINGTON (AP) — US prosecutors say a search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — US prosecutors say a search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash.

