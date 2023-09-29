UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.83
|+.50
|+150.6
|2ArmataPhr
|5.26
|1.07
|3.00
|+1.76
|+141.9
|3eMagin
|2.49
|.78
|1.99
|+1.14
|+134.1
|4CoreMolding
|17
|29.15
|12.66
|28.49
|+15.50
|+119.3
|5MyomoInc
|1.43
|.37
|1.11
|+.60
|+117.2
|6MilestoneSci
|1.35
|.46
|.92
|+.44
|+
|91.7
|7BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.35
|+.17
|+
|88.2
|8CybinInc
|.72
|.21
|.53
|+.23
|+
|77.0
|9BMTechwt
|.08
|.02
|.07
|+.03
|+
|75.0
|10CentrusEngy
|15
|61.35
|24.88
|56.76
|+24.28
|+
|74.8
|11Sifco
|3.81
|2.12
|3.67
|+1.51
|+
|69.9
|12XtantMed
|1.38
|.56
|1.10
|+.44
|+
|66.7
|13Trio-Tech
|15
|8.62
|4.20
|7.00
|+2.50
|+
|55.6
|14ComstockM
|.99
|.27
|.41
|+.14
|+
|49.1
|15ChaseCorp
|28
|135.27
|84.53
|127.23
|+40.97
|+
|47.5
|16inTestCorp
|29
|27.17
|10.20
|15.17
|+4.87
|+
|47.3
|17NoDynMing
|.43
|.21
|.33
|+.10
|+
|47.1
|18AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.46
|+.14
|+
|45.8
|19DenisonMing
|1.79
|.92
|1.65
|+.50
|+
|43.5
|20BiomXun
|.78
|.12
|.31
|+.09
|+
|40.9
|21GencorInds
|61
|15.89
|9.80
|14.13
|+4.03
|+
|39.9
|22FriedmanInds
|14
|18.31
|9.53
|13.40
|+3.61
|+
|36.9
|23AcmeUnit
|36
|37.99
|21.30
|29.89
|+7.99
|+
|36.5
|24Ur-Energy
|1.68
|.82
|1.54
|+.39
|+
|33.9
|25UraniumEng
|5.77
|2.30
|5.15
|+1.27
|+
|32.7
|26EngyFuelsgrs
|9.03
|4.85
|8.22
|+2.01
|+
|32.4
|27BitNileHlpfD
|19.80
|10.01
|18.50
|+4.50
|+
|32.1
|28CKXLands
|13.15
|8.60
|13.12
|+3.17
|+
|31.9
|29SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|.80
|+.19
|+
|31.1
|30EquinoxGld
|5.85
|3.32
|4.23
|+.95
|+
|29.0
|31FlanignEnt
|5
|34.59
|25.71
|33.00
|+7.12
|+
|27.5
|32ImperOilg
|9
|63.07
|44.22
|61.59
|+12.85
|+
|26.4
|33PlanetGreen
|1.14
|.43
|.78
|+.16
|+
|25.8
|34CBOEGlbMk
|80
|158.71
|116.11
|156.21
|+30.74
|+24.5
|35ZedgeIncn
|5
|3.74
|1.68
|2.19
|+.43
|+
|24.4
|36AberdnGlbInco
|6.49
|4.83
|5.98
|+1.16
|+
|24.1
|37ObsidEngy
|1
|8.43
|5.33
|8.22
|+1.58
|+
|23.8
|38AgeXThera
|1.00
|.37
|.68
|+.13
|+
|23.2
|39LairdSuper
|1.49
|.65
|1.03
|+.19
|+
|22.6
|40iShIndiaSCbt
|65.42
|48.11
|63.12
|+11.36
|+
|21.9
|41ProtalixBio
|3.55
|1.32
|1.66
|+.29
|+
|21.2
|42GeeGroupInc
|20
|.63
|.36
|.59
|+.10
|+
|20.8
|43NanoViricid
|2.00
|1.04
|1.34
|+.23
|+
|20.7
|44UnivSecInst
|6
|3.64
|1.73
|2.40
|+.37
|+
|18.0
|45AMCONDis
|9
|249.99
|154.04
|206.00
|+25.00
|+
|13.8
|46EspeyMfg
|14
|22.96
|14.17
|16.15
|+1.95
|+
|13.7
|47GalianoGld
|2
|.74
|.46
|.59
|+.07
|+
|13.3
|48IndiaGlCap
|.49
|.28
|.36
|+.04
|+
|12.9
|49CornerTotRet
|8.56
|6.86
|7.99
|+.89
|+
|12.5
|50InfuSystem
|11.44
|6.68
|9.64
|+.96
|+
|11.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|11847Hldgrs
|1.80
|.74
|.97
|—43.53
|—
|97.8
|2Nuburu
|14.00
|.32
|.35
|—
|7.98
|—
|95.8
|3MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.36
|.42
|—
|6.07
|—
|93.6
|4LoopMedia
|6.60
|.47
|.50
|—
|6.12
|—
|92.5
|5RaMedSysrs
|7.25
|.43
|.44
|—
|5.45
|—
|92.5
|6CamberEnrs
|2.48
|.21
|.23
|—
|1.79
|—
|88.6
|7Polished.com
|.86
|.08
|.08
|—
|.50
|—
|86.0
|8KnowLabs
|1.59
|.23
|.25
|—
|1.35
|—
|84.4
|9RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|.28
|.57
|—
|2.93
|—
|83.7
|10PartsiD
|1.05
|.14
|.17
|—
|.81
|—
|83.1
|11Castellumn
|1.36
|.22
|.23
|—
|1.03
|—
|81.7
|12MatinasBio
|.75
|.11
|.13
|—
|.37
|—
|74.0
|13PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|3.12
|3.96
|—10.64
|—
|72.9
|14FOXOTch
|1.65
|.09
|.11
|—
|.27
|—
|72.0
|15GoldResource
|3
|1.80
|.40
|.43
|—
|1.10
|—
|72.0
|16VolitionRX
|2.70
|.63
|.69
|—
|1.74
|—
|71.6
|17PowerREIT
|2
|5.59
|.89
|1.16
|—
|2.79
|—
|70.6
|18NFTLtd
|1.43
|.15
|.16
|—
|.39
|—
|70.4
|19AltisourceAsst
|1
|103.50
|6.27
|6.90
|—13.35
|—
|65.9
|20MobileInfr
|20.12
|3.10
|3.49
|—
|6.55
|—
|65.2
|21BMTech
|5.75
|1.41
|2.00
|—
|3.21
|—
|61.6
|22ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|3.27
|4.28
|—
|6.33
|—
|59.7
|23UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.23
|—
|.32
|—
|58.7
|24FrshVineW
|1.99
|.21
|.42
|—
|.56
|—
|57.5
|25NavideaBio
|.35
|.06
|.09
|—
|.12
|—
|57.1
|26Ashford
|15.55
|5.65
|6.16
|—
|7.72
|—
|55.6
|27IDWMedia
|1.25
|.36
|.43
|—
|.51
|—
|54.3
|28TrinityPlace
|.98
|.28
|.37
|—
|.38
|—
|50.7
|29vjAerocentry
|1
|1.95
|.55
|.88
|—
|.88
|—
|50.0
|30Cel-Sci
|3.33
|1.08
|1.25
|—
|1.10
|—
|46.8
|31i80Gold
|3.14
|1.50
|1.53
|—
|1.29
|—
|45.7
|32AEONBioph
|9.02
|3.37
|5.60
|—
|4.45
|—
|44.3
|33BirksGroup
|10.02
|2.78
|4.50
|—
|3.43
|—
|43.3
|34PalatinTch
|5.00
|1.43
|1.51
|—
|1.05
|—
|41.0
|35SouthlndHld
|11.14
|5.66
|6.07
|—
|4.15
|—
|40.6
|36AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.15
|—
|.10
|—
|39.8
|37ChiRivet
|9
|32.94
|16.80
|17.63
|—11.01
|—
|38.4
|38DecisPtSyst
|11.27
|4.04
|5.00
|—
|3.10
|—
|38.3
|39DeltaApparel
|14.51
|6.45
|6.63
|—
|3.98
|—
|37.5
|40MAIABiotc
|5.22
|1.42
|2.20
|—
|1.31
|—
|37.3
|41TompkinsFncl
|10
|79.48
|46.85
|48.99
|—28.59
|—
|36.9
|42BattalionOil
|6
|12.37
|5.15
|6.18
|—
|3.53
|—
|36.4
|43FGGrpHl
|5
|2.68
|1.51
|1.68
|—
|.94
|—
|35.9
|44NovaGoldg
|6.98
|3.78
|3.84
|—
|2.14
|—
|35.8
|45NightHwkBio
|1.29
|.50
|.53
|—
|.28
|—
|34.5
|46ChinaPhrmH
|.12
|.06
|.06
|—
|.03
|—
|34.4
|47MAGSilverg
|17.02
|9.89
|10.37
|—
|5.26
|—
|33.7
|48KelsoTechg
|.44
|.19
|.20
|—
|.10
|—
|33.3
|49ParkNatl
|11
|143.11
|90.28
|94.52
|—46.23
|—
|32.8
|50FrankStProp
|26
|3.19
|1.13
|1.85
|—
|.88
|—
|32.2
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.