GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GeniusGrp 7.99 .30 .83 +.50 +150.6
2ArmataPhr 5.26 1.07 3.00 +1.76 +141.9
3eMagin 2.49 .78 1.99 +1.14 +134.1
4CoreMolding 17 29.15 12.66 28.49 +15.50 +119.3
5MyomoInc 1.43 .37 1.11 +.60 +117.2
6MilestoneSci 1.35 .46 .92 +.44 + 91.7
7BiomX .69 .18 .35 +.17 + 88.2
8CybinInc .72 .21 .53 +.23 + 77.0
9BMTechwt .08 .02 .07 +.03 + 75.0
10CentrusEngy 15 61.35 24.88 56.76 +24.28 + 74.8
11Sifco 3.81 2.12 3.67 +1.51 + 69.9
12XtantMed 1.38 .56 1.10 +.44 + 66.7
13Trio-Tech 15 8.62 4.20 7.00 +2.50 + 55.6
14ComstockM .99 .27 .41 +.14 + 49.1
15ChaseCorp 28 135.27 84.53 127.23 +40.97 + 47.5
16inTestCorp 29 27.17 10.20 15.17 +4.87 + 47.3
17NoDynMing .43 .21 .33 +.10 + 47.1
18AIMImmu .84 .30 .46 +.14 + 45.8
19DenisonMing 1.79 .92 1.65 +.50 + 43.5
20BiomXun .78 .12 .31 +.09 + 40.9
21GencorInds 61 15.89 9.80 14.13 +4.03 + 39.9
22FriedmanInds 14 18.31 9.53 13.40 +3.61 + 36.9
23AcmeUnit 36 37.99 21.30 29.89 +7.99 + 36.5
24Ur-Energy 1.68 .82 1.54 +.39 + 33.9
25UraniumEng 5.77 2.30 5.15 +1.27 + 32.7
26EngyFuelsgrs 9.03 4.85 8.22 +2.01 + 32.4
27BitNileHlpfD 19.80 10.01 18.50 +4.50 + 32.1
28CKXLands 13.15 8.60 13.12 +3.17 + 31.9
29SunLinkHlth 1.47 .57 .80 +.19 + 31.1
30EquinoxGld 5.85 3.32 4.23 +.95 + 29.0
31FlanignEnt 5 34.59 25.71 33.00 +7.12 + 27.5
32ImperOilg 9 63.07 44.22 61.59 +12.85 + 26.4
33PlanetGreen 1.14 .43 .78 +.16 + 25.8
34CBOEGlbMk 80 158.71 116.11 156.21 +30.74 +24.5
35ZedgeIncn 5 3.74 1.68 2.19 +.43 + 24.4
36AberdnGlbInco 6.49 4.83 5.98 +1.16 + 24.1
37ObsidEngy 1 8.43 5.33 8.22 +1.58 + 23.8
38AgeXThera 1.00 .37 .68 +.13 + 23.2
39LairdSuper 1.49 .65 1.03 +.19 + 22.6
40iShIndiaSCbt 65.42 48.11 63.12 +11.36 + 21.9
41ProtalixBio 3.55 1.32 1.66 +.29 + 21.2
42GeeGroupInc 20 .63 .36 .59 +.10 + 20.8
43NanoViricid 2.00 1.04 1.34 +.23 + 20.7
44UnivSecInst 6 3.64 1.73 2.40 +.37 + 18.0
45AMCONDis 9 249.99 154.04 206.00 +25.00 + 13.8
46EspeyMfg 14 22.96 14.17 16.15 +1.95 + 13.7
47GalianoGld 2 .74 .46 .59 +.07 + 13.3
48IndiaGlCap .49 .28 .36 +.04 + 12.9
49CornerTotRet 8.56 6.86 7.99 +.89 + 12.5
50InfuSystem 11.44 6.68 9.64 +.96 + 11.1
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
11847Hldgrs 1.80 .74 .97 —43.53 97.8
2Nuburu 14.00 .32 .35 7.98 95.8
3MultiWaysn 8.65 .36 .42 6.07 93.6
4LoopMedia 6.60 .47 .50 6.12 92.5
5RaMedSysrs 7.25 .43 .44 5.45 92.5
6CamberEnrs 2.48 .21 .23 1.79 88.6
7Polished.com .86 .08 .08 .50 86.0
8KnowLabs 1.59 .23 .25 1.35 84.4
9RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 .28 .57 2.93 83.7
10PartsiD 1.05 .14 .17 .81 83.1
11Castellumn 1.36 .22 .23 1.03 81.7
12MatinasBio .75 .11 .13 .37 74.0
13PowrREITpfA 16.10 3.12 3.96 —10.64 72.9
14FOXOTch 1.65 .09 .11 .27 72.0
15GoldResource 3 1.80 .40 .43 1.10 72.0
16VolitionRX 2.70 .63 .69 1.74 71.6
17PowerREIT 2 5.59 .89 1.16 2.79 70.6
18NFTLtd 1.43 .15 .16 .39 70.4
19AltisourceAsst 1 103.50 6.27 6.90 —13.35 65.9
20MobileInfr 20.12 3.10 3.49 6.55 65.2
21BMTech 5.75 1.41 2.00 3.21 61.6
22ArenaGpHl 11.18 3.27 4.28 6.33 59.7
23UniqueFabr 1 .87 .14 .23 .32 58.7
24FrshVineW 1.99 .21 .42 .56 57.5
25NavideaBio .35 .06 .09 .12 57.1
26Ashford 15.55 5.65 6.16 7.72 55.6
27IDWMedia 1.25 .36 .43 .51 54.3
28TrinityPlace .98 .28 .37 .38 50.7
29vjAerocentry 1 1.95 .55 .88 .88 50.0
30Cel-Sci 3.33 1.08 1.25 1.10 46.8
31i80Gold 3.14 1.50 1.53 1.29 45.7
32AEONBioph 9.02 3.37 5.60 4.45 44.3
33BirksGroup 10.02 2.78 4.50 3.43 43.3
34PalatinTch 5.00 1.43 1.51 1.05 41.0
35SouthlndHld 11.14 5.66 6.07 4.15 40.6
36AlmadenM .28 .11 .15 .10 39.8
37ChiRivet 9 32.94 16.80 17.63 —11.01 38.4
38DecisPtSyst 11.27 4.04 5.00 3.10 38.3
39DeltaApparel 14.51 6.45 6.63 3.98 37.5
40MAIABiotc 5.22 1.42 2.20 1.31 37.3
41TompkinsFncl 10 79.48 46.85 48.99 —28.59 36.9
42BattalionOil 6 12.37 5.15 6.18 3.53 36.4
43FGGrpHl 5 2.68 1.51 1.68 .94 35.9
44NovaGoldg 6.98 3.78 3.84 2.14 35.8
45NightHwkBio 1.29 .50 .53 .28 34.5
46ChinaPhrmH .12 .06 .06 .03 34.4
47MAGSilverg 17.02 9.89 10.37 5.26 33.7
48KelsoTechg .44 .19 .20 .10 33.3
49ParkNatl 11 143.11 90.28 94.52 —46.23 32.8
50FrankStProp 26 3.19 1.13 1.85 .88 32.2
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up