UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 6:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CarvanaA 57.19 4.23 41.98 +37.24 +785.7
2HeritageIns 6.70 1.77 6.49 +4.69 +260.6
3NGLEnPtrs 4.62 1.14 3.87 +2.66 +219.8
4ArloTech 11.54 3.37 10.30 +6.79 +193.4
5NGLEPtrpfB 25.76 8.73 25.20 +15.96 +172.7
6VertivHldg 40.41 11.95 37.20 +23.54 +172.3
7ArcherAvia 8.36 1.77 5.06 +3.19 +170.6
8PalantirTc 20.24 5.84 16.00 +9.58 +149.2
9AbercrFtch 26 56.79 21.74 56.37 +33.46 +146.0
10Hovnanian 1 127.99 41.95 101.66 +59.58 +141.6
11MinisoGrp 32 29.92 10.50 25.90 +15.17 +141.4
12Holley 8.06 1.92 4.99 +2.87 +135.4
13CircorIntl 56.48 23.05 55.75 +31.79 +132.7
14ProUltSemi 48.32 15.94 38.51 +21.95 +132.5
15ModineMfg 34 49.60 19.41 45.75 +25.89 +130.4
16OscarHlth 9.89 2.39 5.57 +3.11 +126.4
17OrionGrpHoldg 5.49 2.33 5.36 +2.98 +125.2
18XPOInc 13 76.77 29.02 74.66 +41.37 +124.3
19QudianInc 2.54 .92 2.12 +1.17 +122.5
20PrSUlShtN 92.35 30.00 61.04 +33.48 +121.5
21CNFinHldg 3.80 1.41 3.78 +2.07 +121.1
22Celesticag 18 25.26 10.50 24.52 +13.25 +117.6
23Cinemark 18.85 8.33 18.35 +9.69 +111.9
24Paymentus 17.24 7.02 16.60 +8.59 +107.2
25USCellular 46.86 13.79 42.97 +22.12 +106.1
26SamsaraA 32.41 10.48 25.21 +12.78 +102.8
27ELFInc 139.85 48.10 109.83 +54.53 + 98.6
28PROGHld 12 44.81 16.75 33.21 +16.32 + 96.6
29SpotifyTch 182.00 79.14 154.64 +75.69 + 95.9
30BeazerHomes 4 35.93 12.89 24.91 +12.15 + 95.2
31DxSOXBull 28.75 9.19 18.87 +9.20 + 95.1
32DxTechBull 60.96 20.15 43.09 +20.99 + 95.0
33VistaO&G 9 31.79 13.84 30.39 +14.73 + 94.1
34Tidewatr 73.55 32.65 71.07 +34.22 + 92.9
35BldrsFstSrch 8 156.85 64.54 124.49 +59.61 + 91.9
36POSCO 9 133.09 53.12 102.50 +48.03 + 88.2
37Biohavenn 27.40 12.35 26.01 +12.13 + 87.4
38OntoInnova 32 142.27 67.55 127.52 +59.43 + 87.3
39RoylCarib 112.95 48.68 92.14 +42.71 + 86.4
40Jabil 28 127.35 64.74 126.89 +58.69 + 86.1
41UberTech 49.49 25.02 45.99 +21.26 + 86.0
42SohoHouse 8.11 3.80 6.93 +3.19 + 85.3
43XpengADR 23.62 7.51 18.36 +8.42 + 84.7
44TetraTech 35 6.64 2.43 6.38 +2.92 + 84.4
45Wayfair 90.71 29.51 60.57 +27.68 + 84.2
46Oil-Dri 76 69.09 33.40 61.75 +28.21 + 84.1
47MIHomes 5 101.62 46.12 84.04 +37.86 + 82.0
48CarpenterTch 71.19 35.72 67.21 +30.27 + 81.9
49AnglOakMtg 10.00 4.78 8.53 +3.80 + 80.3
50Transocean 8.88 4.16 8.21 +3.65 + 80.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1F45TrainHl 3.41 .10 .10 2.75 96.6
2WeWorkrs 94.36 2.61 3.01 —54.19 94.7
3BabylonHldg 14.00 .47 .55 6.20 91.9
4BrkfDTLApf 4.23 .17 .35 3.35 90.5
5FstRepBkpfH 22.87 1.00 1.98 —17.70 89.9
6FtRepBkpfM 18.99 .77 1.73 —13.94 89.0
7AtentoSA 6.79 .43 .47 3.76 88.8
8Enviva 26.44 6.17 7.47 —59.36 88.8
9BrghtHlthrs 86.40 5.64 5.97 —46.03 88.5
10Vapothermrs 23.52 2.20 2.53 —19.07 88.3
11BensonHill 2.84 .33 .33 2.22 87.0
12RiteAid 4.18 .38 .45 2.89 86.6
13RubiconTch 2.07 .25 .30 1.48 83.0
14Diebold 3.85 .24 .25 1.17 82.4
15CazooGrprs 6.80 .51 .55 2.55 82.4
16CanoHlth 1.90 .22 .25 1.12 81.5
17USDPtrs 4.35 .54 .60 2.56 81.0
18BirdGlobalrs 2.93 .69 .90 3.60 80.0
19VinceHldg 8.48 1.48 1.57 6.26 80.0
20System1 5.58 1.04 1.21 3.48 74.2
21Sonendo 2.82 .71 .75 2.08 73.6
22LumenTech 6.09 1.30 1.42 3.80 72.8
23DirxMexBll 32.45 22.18 23.02 —59.18 72.0
24DxSOXBear 41.50 8.17 11.20 —28.31 71.7
25NineEnrgySv 9 17.10 2.90 4.12 —10.41 71.6
26EmergentBio 16.66 3.08 3.40 8.41 71.2
27VicariSurA 3.56 .56 .59 1.43 70.7
28HawaiianEl 6 43.71 9.06 12.31 —29.54 70.6
29CUROGrp 1 4.96 1.00 1.05 2.50 70.4
30PrUShtSemi 25.66 6.42 7.66 —17.16 69.1
31Invitae 2.94 .60 .61 1.26 67.5
32Tupperware 5.91 .61 1.40 2.74 66.2
33akaBrandsHl 1.84 .30 .44 .84 65.7
34BigLots 1 19.97 4.39 5.11 9.59 65.2
35VertAerosp 3.47 1.00 1.18 2.21 65.2
36Waterdrop 3.34 1.16 1.16 2.17 65.2
37Chegg 7 26.67 8.55 8.92 —16.35 64.7
38UtdNatrlFd 6 43.95 13.57 14.14 —24.57 63.5
39RayAdvMat 22 9.84 2.75 3.54 6.06 63.1
40AdvanceAuto 10 158.22 53.26 55.93 —91.10 62.0
41CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .72 .80 1.29 61.7
42TelusIntl 16.87 7.36 7.62 —12.17 61.5
43AzurePwrGl 4.98 1.50 1.69 2.62 60.8
44Agiliti 72 19.69 6.48 6.49 9.82 60.2
45DxTcBear 44.42 12.11 16.16 —24.41 60.2
46CharahSolrs 8.34 2.01 2.17 3.23 59.8
47AmerWell 4.28 1.11 1.17 1.66 58.7
48NextEraLP 18 77.21 29.02 29.70 —40.39 57.6
49FstFoundn 3 16.70 3.69 6.08 8.25 57.6
50DollarGen 10 251.00 103.27 105.80—140.45 57.0
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

