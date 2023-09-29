UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CarvanaA
|57.19
|4.23
|41.98
|+37.24
|+785.7
|2HeritageIns
|6.70
|1.77
|6.49
|+4.69
|+260.6
|3NGLEnPtrs
|4.62
|1.14
|3.87
|+2.66
|+219.8
|4ArloTech
|11.54
|3.37
|10.30
|+6.79
|+193.4
|5NGLEPtrpfB
|25.76
|8.73
|25.20
|+15.96
|+172.7
|6VertivHldg
|40.41
|11.95
|37.20
|+23.54
|+172.3
|7ArcherAvia
|8.36
|1.77
|5.06
|+3.19
|+170.6
|8PalantirTc
|20.24
|5.84
|16.00
|+9.58
|+149.2
|9AbercrFtch
|26
|56.79
|21.74
|56.37
|+33.46
|+146.0
|10Hovnanian
|1
|127.99
|41.95
|101.66
|+59.58
|+141.6
|11MinisoGrp
|32
|29.92
|10.50
|25.90
|+15.17
|+141.4
|12Holley
|8.06
|1.92
|4.99
|+2.87
|+135.4
|13CircorIntl
|56.48
|23.05
|55.75
|+31.79
|+132.7
|14ProUltSemi
|48.32
|15.94
|38.51
|+21.95
|+132.5
|15ModineMfg
|34
|49.60
|19.41
|45.75
|+25.89
|+130.4
|16OscarHlth
|9.89
|2.39
|5.57
|+3.11
|+126.4
|17OrionGrpHoldg
|5.49
|2.33
|5.36
|+2.98
|+125.2
|18XPOInc
|13
|76.77
|29.02
|74.66
|+41.37
|+124.3
|19QudianInc
|2.54
|.92
|2.12
|+1.17
|+122.5
|20PrSUlShtN
|92.35
|30.00
|61.04
|+33.48
|+121.5
|21CNFinHldg
|3.80
|1.41
|3.78
|+2.07
|+121.1
|22Celesticag
|18
|25.26
|10.50
|24.52
|+13.25
|+117.6
|23Cinemark
|18.85
|8.33
|18.35
|+9.69
|+111.9
|24Paymentus
|17.24
|7.02
|16.60
|+8.59
|+107.2
|25USCellular
|46.86
|13.79
|42.97
|+22.12
|+106.1
|26SamsaraA
|32.41
|10.48
|25.21
|+12.78
|+102.8
|27ELFInc
|139.85
|48.10
|109.83
|+54.53
|+
|98.6
|28PROGHld
|12
|44.81
|16.75
|33.21
|+16.32
|+
|96.6
|29SpotifyTch
|182.00
|79.14
|154.64
|+75.69
|+
|95.9
|30BeazerHomes
|4
|35.93
|12.89
|24.91
|+12.15
|+
|95.2
|31DxSOXBull
|28.75
|9.19
|18.87
|+9.20
|+
|95.1
|32DxTechBull
|60.96
|20.15
|43.09
|+20.99
|+
|95.0
|33VistaO&G
|9
|31.79
|13.84
|30.39
|+14.73
|+
|94.1
|34Tidewatr
|73.55
|32.65
|71.07
|+34.22
|+
|92.9
|35BldrsFstSrch
|8
|156.85
|64.54
|124.49
|+59.61
|+
|91.9
|36POSCO
|9
|133.09
|53.12
|102.50
|+48.03
|+
|88.2
|37Biohavenn
|27.40
|12.35
|26.01
|+12.13
|+
|87.4
|38OntoInnova
|32
|142.27
|67.55
|127.52
|+59.43
|+
|87.3
|39RoylCarib
|112.95
|48.68
|92.14
|+42.71
|+
|86.4
|40Jabil
|28
|127.35
|64.74
|126.89
|+58.69
|+
|86.1
|41UberTech
|49.49
|25.02
|45.99
|+21.26
|+
|86.0
|42SohoHouse
|8.11
|3.80
|6.93
|+3.19
|+
|85.3
|43XpengADR
|23.62
|7.51
|18.36
|+8.42
|+
|84.7
|44TetraTech
|35
|6.64
|2.43
|6.38
|+2.92
|+
|84.4
|45Wayfair
|90.71
|29.51
|60.57
|+27.68
|+
|84.2
|46Oil-Dri
|76
|69.09
|33.40
|61.75
|+28.21
|+
|84.1
|47MIHomes
|5
|101.62
|46.12
|84.04
|+37.86
|+
|82.0
|48CarpenterTch
|71.19
|35.72
|67.21
|+30.27
|+
|81.9
|49AnglOakMtg
|10.00
|4.78
|8.53
|+3.80
|+
|80.3
|50Transocean
|8.88
|4.16
|8.21
|+3.65
|+
|80.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.10
|.10
|—
|2.75
|—
|96.6
|2WeWorkrs
|94.36
|2.61
|3.01
|—54.19
|—
|94.7
|3BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.47
|.55
|—
|6.20
|—
|91.9
|4BrkfDTLApf
|4.23
|.17
|.35
|—
|3.35
|—
|90.5
|5FstRepBkpfH
|22.87
|1.00
|1.98
|—17.70
|—
|89.9
|6FtRepBkpfM
|18.99
|.77
|1.73
|—13.94
|—
|89.0
|7AtentoSA
|6.79
|.43
|.47
|—
|3.76
|—
|88.8
|8Enviva
|26.44
|6.17
|7.47
|—59.36
|—
|88.8
|9BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|5.64
|5.97
|—46.03
|—
|88.5
|10Vapothermrs
|23.52
|2.20
|2.53
|—19.07
|—
|88.3
|11BensonHill
|2.84
|.33
|.33
|—
|2.22
|—
|87.0
|12RiteAid
|4.18
|.38
|.45
|—
|2.89
|—
|86.6
|13RubiconTch
|2.07
|.25
|.30
|—
|1.48
|—
|83.0
|14Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|15CazooGrprs
|6.80
|.51
|.55
|—
|2.55
|—
|82.4
|16CanoHlth
|1.90
|.22
|.25
|—
|1.12
|—
|81.5
|17USDPtrs
|4.35
|.54
|.60
|—
|2.56
|—
|81.0
|18BirdGlobalrs
|2.93
|.69
|.90
|—
|3.60
|—
|80.0
|19VinceHldg
|8.48
|1.48
|1.57
|—
|6.26
|—
|80.0
|20System1
|5.58
|1.04
|1.21
|—
|3.48
|—
|74.2
|21Sonendo
|2.82
|.71
|.75
|—
|2.08
|—
|73.6
|22LumenTech
|6.09
|1.30
|1.42
|—
|3.80
|—
|72.8
|23DirxMexBll
|32.45
|22.18
|23.02
|—59.18
|—
|72.0
|24DxSOXBear
|41.50
|8.17
|11.20
|—28.31
|—
|71.7
|25NineEnrgySv
|9
|17.10
|2.90
|4.12
|—10.41
|—
|71.6
|26EmergentBio
|16.66
|3.08
|3.40
|—
|8.41
|—
|71.2
|27VicariSurA
|3.56
|.56
|.59
|—
|1.43
|—
|70.7
|28HawaiianEl
|6
|43.71
|9.06
|12.31
|—29.54
|—
|70.6
|29CUROGrp
|1
|4.96
|1.00
|1.05
|—
|2.50
|—
|70.4
|30PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|6.42
|7.66
|—17.16
|—
|69.1
|31Invitae
|2.94
|.60
|.61
|—
|1.26
|—
|67.5
|32Tupperware
|5.91
|.61
|1.40
|—
|2.74
|—
|66.2
|33akaBrandsHl
|1.84
|.30
|.44
|—
|.84
|—
|65.7
|34BigLots
|1
|19.97
|4.39
|5.11
|—
|9.59
|—
|65.2
|35VertAerosp
|3.47
|1.00
|1.18
|—
|2.21
|—
|65.2
|36Waterdrop
|3.34
|1.16
|1.16
|—
|2.17
|—
|65.2
|37Chegg
|7
|26.67
|8.55
|8.92
|—16.35
|—
|64.7
|38UtdNatrlFd
|6
|43.95
|13.57
|14.14
|—24.57
|—
|63.5
|39RayAdvMat
|22
|9.84
|2.75
|3.54
|—
|6.06
|—
|63.1
|40AdvanceAuto
|10
|158.22
|53.26
|55.93
|—91.10
|—
|62.0
|41CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.72
|.80
|—
|1.29
|—
|61.7
|42TelusIntl
|16.87
|7.36
|7.62
|—12.17
|—
|61.5
|43AzurePwrGl
|4.98
|1.50
|1.69
|—
|2.62
|—
|60.8
|44Agiliti
|72
|19.69
|6.48
|6.49
|—
|9.82
|—
|60.2
|45DxTcBear
|44.42
|12.11
|16.16
|—24.41
|—
|60.2
|46CharahSolrs
|8.34
|2.01
|2.17
|—
|3.23
|—
|59.8
|47AmerWell
|4.28
|1.11
|1.17
|—
|1.66
|—
|58.7
|48NextEraLP
|18
|77.21
|29.02
|29.70
|—40.39
|—
|57.6
|49FstFoundn
|3
|16.70
|3.69
|6.08
|—
|8.25
|—
|57.6
|50DollarGen
|10
|251.00
|103.27
|105.80—140.45
|—
|57.0
|—————————
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.