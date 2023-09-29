UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SolenoThe
|30.30
|1.81
|29.51
|+27.53
|+1390.4
|2CibusA
|32.71
|1.33
|18.22
|+16.74
|+1131.1
|3AmerCoast
|9.29
|.92
|7.36
|+6.30
|+594.3
|4Neuropace
|9.73
|1.38
|9.73
|+8.24
|+553.0
|5ApldOptoel
|16.26
|1.60
|10.97
|+9.08
|+480.4
|6MoonLkImA
|63.40
|10.50
|57.00
|+46.50
|+442.9
|7CarrolsRest
|33
|7.75
|1.37
|6.59
|+5.23
|+384.6
|8OculisHldwt
|1.86
|.37
|1.69
|+1.32
|+360.5
|9ReataPhrm
|172.46
|26.26
|172.36+134.37
|+353.7
|10PagayaTcwt
|.42
|.08
|.35
|+.27
|+337.5
|11Renovaro
|4.50
|.39
|4.47
|+3.44
|+334.0
|12MinervNeu
|13.22
|1.43
|6.90
|+5.31
|+334.0
|13AtlasLithiun
|45.00
|6.01
|30.64
|+23.54
|+331.5
|14CipherMing
|5.30
|.58
|2.33
|+1.77
|+316.1
|15InozymePh
|7.33
|1.11
|4.20
|+3.15
|+300.0
|16Geneluxn
|40.98
|5.35
|24.49
|+18.34
|+298.2
|17InspireMDrs
|3.77
|.84
|3.27
|+2.41
|+280.2
|18ApplovinA
|44.89
|9.22
|39.96
|+29.43
|+279.5
|19Immunome
|9.24
|2.40
|8.35
|+6.14
|+277.8
|20BlueHatInt
|1
|2.10
|.38
|1.37
|+.99
|+260.5
|21BitDigital
|3
|4.80
|.62
|2.14
|+1.54
|+256.7
|22BridgBioPh
|36.36
|7.10
|26.37
|+18.75
|+246.1
|23P3HlthPrtwt
|.26
|.05
|.17
|+.12
|+240.0
|24SupMicCmp
|26
|357.00
|69.02
|274.22+192.12
|+234.0
|25Augmedix
|5.75
|1.32
|5.15
|+3.59
|+230.1
|26AppliedTher
|2.90
|.73
|2.49
|+1.73
|+227.6
|27ReneoPhar
|11.30
|2.17
|7.62
|+5.29
|+226.8
|28LifeMD
|6.26
|1.14
|6.25
|+4.31
|+222.2
|29ImmunoGen
|20.69
|3.61
|15.87
|+10.91
|+220.0
|30Talkspace
|2.13
|.56
|1.95
|+1.34
|+219.7
|31Daktronics
|37
|10.27
|2.76
|8.92
|+6.10
|+216.3
|32BioLineRx
|2.53
|.55
|1.82
|+1.23
|+208.5
|33OxusAcqwt
|.18
|.06
|.18
|+.12
|+207.0
|34GeospaceTch
|14.59
|3.96
|12.95
|+8.73
|+206.9
|35ThredUpA
|4.39
|1.16
|4.01
|+2.70
|+206.1
|36LimbachHld
|31
|37.71
|10.39
|31.73
|+21.32
|+204.8
|37Cemtrexpf
|1.20
|.22
|.98
|+.66
|+203.4
|38DiversHlthTr
|3.30
|.64
|1.94
|+1.29
|+199.8
|39Nvidia
|502.66
|140.34
|434.99+288.85
|+197.7
|40IrisEnrgy
|8.06
|1.15
|3.71
|+2.46
|+196.8
|41PermaFix
|13.87
|3.56
|10.45
|+6.92
|+196.0
|42DigihostTc
|7
|2.54
|.35
|1.06
|+.70
|+194.4
|43JinMedicaln
|25.63
|4.84
|23.40
|+15.45
|+194.3
|44Innodata
|15.36
|2.96
|8.53
|+5.57
|+187.7
|45WWInternatl
|12.38
|3.46
|11.07
|+7.21
|+186.8
|46Cardlytics
|19.57
|2.57
|16.50
|+10.72
|+185.5
|47CamtekLtdh
|38
|65.13
|21.63
|62.26
|+40.30
|+183.5
|48ThornHltch
|10.20
|3.53
|10.19
|+6.56
|+180.7
|49AksoHlth
|1.20
|.25
|1.04
|+.66
|+175.5
|50TalarisTh
|3.29
|1.04
|2.81
|+1.79
|+175.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1micromobilrs
|4.49
|.06
|.06—647.44
|—
|100.0
|2PanbelaThrs
|134.70
|1.21
|1.31—4930.69
|—
|100.0
|3Allarityrs
|658.00
|.71
|.75—410.85
|—
|99.8
|4SiyatMobrs
|4.08
|3.12
|3.60—1200.40
|—
|99.7
|5MullenAutors
|107.55
|.39
|.45
|—63.90
|—
|99.3
|6SonnetBiThrs
|813.12
|3.80
|4.67—551.93
|—
|99.2
|7Bioceptrs
|13.43
|.80
|1.25—131.05
|—
|99.1
|8BettrHomewt
|56.50
|.07
|.10
|—
|9.95
|—
|99.1
|9AERWINS
|18.00
|.10
|.12
|—10.37
|—
|98.8
|10EsportsEn
|3.99
|.08
|.11
|—
|7.59
|—
|98.6
|11CastorMar
|1
|1.24
|.39
|.44
|—30.56
|—
|98.6
|12Biodexars
|316.80
|3.51
|4.99—310.21
|—
|98.4
|13SMXSecArs
|104.72
|1.20
|1.28
|—78.80
|—
|98.4
|14CelularityA
|.38
|.22
|.22
|—
|9.98
|—
|97.8
|15NearIntllg
|18.65
|.19
|.25
|—9.100
|—
|97.6
|16AvaloTher
|5.40
|.08
|.12
|—
|4.92
|—
|97.6
|17CanooInc
|.69
|.43
|.49
|—19.00
|—
|97.5
|18TivicHlSyrs
|85.00
|1.72
|1.73
|—62.27
|—
|97.3
|19VenusConcrs
|90.00
|1.52
|1.96
|—70.04
|—
|97.3
|20LionGrprs
|41.00
|.96
|1.01
|—34.74
|—
|97.2
|21Biolasers
|76.00
|1.56
|1.86
|—63.14
|—
|97.1
|22TonixPhrs
|2.24
|.49
|.55
|—17.46
|—
|97.0
|23EsportsEnwt
|.01
|.00
|.01
|—
|.24
|—
|96.8
|24BlueStarrs
|14.50
|.21
|.26
|—
|7.74
|—
|96.8
|25NoginArs
|19.40
|.50
|.53
|—14.87
|—
|96.6
|26AgileThgtA
|4.68
|.12
|.15
|—
|4.05
|—
|96.5
|27ShiftPixy
|21.00
|.36
|.81
|—20.14
|—
|96.1
|28CrwnElectrs
|36.00
|.44
|.45
|—10.90
|—
|96.1
|29JaguarHlrs
|9.15
|.25
|.26
|—
|6.27
|—
|96.0
|30SackParentn
|30.00
|1.15
|1.16
|—27.81
|—
|96.0
|31AssureHldrs
|8.93
|.20
|.22
|—
|4.98
|—
|95.8
|32MolekuleGr
|3.55
|.13
|.15
|—
|2.99
|—
|95.4
|33FstWvBiors
|8.96
|.27
|.29
|—
|5.84
|—
|95.3
|34BettrHomeA
|62.91
|.44
|.48
|—
|9.61
|—
|95.3
|35BitBroLtdrs
|12.00
|.41
|.51
|—10.12
|—
|95.2
|36Surrozen
|.60
|.43
|.49
|—
|9.30
|—
|95.0
|37AltmrTherrs
|5.97
|.22
|.25
|—
|4.61
|—
|94.9
|38Momentusrs
|79.50
|1.28
|2.00
|—37.00
|—
|94.9
|39FibroGen
|25.69
|.70
|.86
|—15.16
|—
|94.6
|40Shineco
|2.37
|.11
|.13
|—
|2.25
|—
|94.5
|41SummtWirs
|22.90
|.56
|.59
|—10.21
|—
|94.5
|42CISOGlbl
|2.55
|.14
|.14
|—
|2.41
|—
|94.5
|43GMedInnors
|8.49
|.15
|.18
|—
|3.10
|—
|94.5
|44EdibleGarwt
|.05
|.02
|.03
|—
|.43
|—
|94.4
|45VBIVaccinrs
|21.00
|.59
|.67
|—11.06
|—
|94.3
|46FaradyFutrs
|105.60
|1.24
|1.33
|—21.87
|—
|94.3
|47LiqTechIntrs
|4.20
|2.97
|3.89
|—63.39
|—
|94.2
|48DMKPharm
|21.70
|.45
|.69
|—11.14
|—
|94.2
|49EightcoHldrs
|28.50
|.55
|.56
|—
|9.04
|—
|94.1
|50NxuIncA
|11.30
|.16
|.20
|—
|3.05
|—
|93.9
|—————————
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.