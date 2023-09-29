UPS AND DOWNS

GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 6:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SolenoThe 30.30 1.81 29.51 +27.53 +1390.4
2CibusA 32.71 1.33 18.22 +16.74 +1131.1
3AmerCoast 9.29 .92 7.36 +6.30 +594.3
4Neuropace 9.73 1.38 9.73 +8.24 +553.0
5ApldOptoel 16.26 1.60 10.97 +9.08 +480.4
6MoonLkImA 63.40 10.50 57.00 +46.50 +442.9
7CarrolsRest 33 7.75 1.37 6.59 +5.23 +384.6
8OculisHldwt 1.86 .37 1.69 +1.32 +360.5
9ReataPhrm 172.46 26.26 172.36+134.37 +353.7
10PagayaTcwt .42 .08 .35 +.27 +337.5
11Renovaro 4.50 .39 4.47 +3.44 +334.0
12MinervNeu 13.22 1.43 6.90 +5.31 +334.0
13AtlasLithiun 45.00 6.01 30.64 +23.54 +331.5
14CipherMing 5.30 .58 2.33 +1.77 +316.1
15InozymePh 7.33 1.11 4.20 +3.15 +300.0
16Geneluxn 40.98 5.35 24.49 +18.34 +298.2
17InspireMDrs 3.77 .84 3.27 +2.41 +280.2
18ApplovinA 44.89 9.22 39.96 +29.43 +279.5
19Immunome 9.24 2.40 8.35 +6.14 +277.8
20BlueHatInt 1 2.10 .38 1.37 +.99 +260.5
21BitDigital 3 4.80 .62 2.14 +1.54 +256.7
22BridgBioPh 36.36 7.10 26.37 +18.75 +246.1
23P3HlthPrtwt .26 .05 .17 +.12 +240.0
24SupMicCmp 26 357.00 69.02 274.22+192.12 +234.0
25Augmedix 5.75 1.32 5.15 +3.59 +230.1
26AppliedTher 2.90 .73 2.49 +1.73 +227.6
27ReneoPhar 11.30 2.17 7.62 +5.29 +226.8
28LifeMD 6.26 1.14 6.25 +4.31 +222.2
29ImmunoGen 20.69 3.61 15.87 +10.91 +220.0
30Talkspace 2.13 .56 1.95 +1.34 +219.7
31Daktronics 37 10.27 2.76 8.92 +6.10 +216.3
32BioLineRx 2.53 .55 1.82 +1.23 +208.5
33OxusAcqwt .18 .06 .18 +.12 +207.0
34GeospaceTch 14.59 3.96 12.95 +8.73 +206.9
35ThredUpA 4.39 1.16 4.01 +2.70 +206.1
36LimbachHld 31 37.71 10.39 31.73 +21.32 +204.8
37Cemtrexpf 1.20 .22 .98 +.66 +203.4
38DiversHlthTr 3.30 .64 1.94 +1.29 +199.8
39Nvidia 502.66 140.34 434.99+288.85 +197.7
40IrisEnrgy 8.06 1.15 3.71 +2.46 +196.8
41PermaFix 13.87 3.56 10.45 +6.92 +196.0
42DigihostTc 7 2.54 .35 1.06 +.70 +194.4
43JinMedicaln 25.63 4.84 23.40 +15.45 +194.3
44Innodata 15.36 2.96 8.53 +5.57 +187.7
45WWInternatl 12.38 3.46 11.07 +7.21 +186.8
46Cardlytics 19.57 2.57 16.50 +10.72 +185.5
47CamtekLtdh 38 65.13 21.63 62.26 +40.30 +183.5
48ThornHltch 10.20 3.53 10.19 +6.56 +180.7
49AksoHlth 1.20 .25 1.04 +.66 +175.5
50TalarisTh 3.29 1.04 2.81 +1.79 +175.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1micromobilrs 4.49 .06 .06—647.44 100.0
2PanbelaThrs 134.70 1.21 1.31—4930.69 100.0
3Allarityrs 658.00 .71 .75—410.85 99.8
4SiyatMobrs 4.08 3.12 3.60—1200.40 99.7
5MullenAutors 107.55 .39 .45 —63.90 99.3
6SonnetBiThrs 813.12 3.80 4.67—551.93 99.2
7Bioceptrs 13.43 .80 1.25—131.05 99.1
8BettrHomewt 56.50 .07 .10 9.95 99.1
9AERWINS 18.00 .10 .12 —10.37 98.8
10EsportsEn 3.99 .08 .11 7.59 98.6
11CastorMar 1 1.24 .39 .44 —30.56 98.6
12Biodexars 316.80 3.51 4.99—310.21 98.4
13SMXSecArs 104.72 1.20 1.28 —78.80 98.4
14CelularityA .38 .22 .22 9.98 97.8
15NearIntllg 18.65 .19 .25 —9.100 97.6
16AvaloTher 5.40 .08 .12 4.92 97.6
17CanooInc .69 .43 .49 —19.00 97.5
18TivicHlSyrs 85.00 1.72 1.73 —62.27 97.3
19VenusConcrs 90.00 1.52 1.96 —70.04 97.3
20LionGrprs 41.00 .96 1.01 —34.74 97.2
21Biolasers 76.00 1.56 1.86 —63.14 97.1
22TonixPhrs 2.24 .49 .55 —17.46 97.0
23EsportsEnwt .01 .00 .01 .24 96.8
24BlueStarrs 14.50 .21 .26 7.74 96.8
25NoginArs 19.40 .50 .53 —14.87 96.6
26AgileThgtA 4.68 .12 .15 4.05 96.5
27ShiftPixy 21.00 .36 .81 —20.14 96.1
28CrwnElectrs 36.00 .44 .45 —10.90 96.1
29JaguarHlrs 9.15 .25 .26 6.27 96.0
30SackParentn 30.00 1.15 1.16 —27.81 96.0
31AssureHldrs 8.93 .20 .22 4.98 95.8
32MolekuleGr 3.55 .13 .15 2.99 95.4
33FstWvBiors 8.96 .27 .29 5.84 95.3
34BettrHomeA 62.91 .44 .48 9.61 95.3
35BitBroLtdrs 12.00 .41 .51 —10.12 95.2
36Surrozen .60 .43 .49 9.30 95.0
37AltmrTherrs 5.97 .22 .25 4.61 94.9
38Momentusrs 79.50 1.28 2.00 —37.00 94.9
39FibroGen 25.69 .70 .86 —15.16 94.6
40Shineco 2.37 .11 .13 2.25 94.5
41SummtWirs 22.90 .56 .59 —10.21 94.5
42CISOGlbl 2.55 .14 .14 2.41 94.5
43GMedInnors 8.49 .15 .18 3.10 94.5
44EdibleGarwt .05 .02 .03 .43 94.4
45VBIVaccinrs 21.00 .59 .67 —11.06 94.3
46FaradyFutrs 105.60 1.24 1.33 —21.87 94.3
47LiqTechIntrs 4.20 2.97 3.89 —63.39 94.2
48DMKPharm 21.70 .45 .69 —11.14 94.2
49EightcoHldrs 28.50 .55 .56 9.04 94.1
50NxuIncA 11.30 .16 .20 3.05 93.9
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

