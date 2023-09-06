UiPath: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $287.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $313 million to $318 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion.

