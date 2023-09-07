TuSimple: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $138.4 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $138.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The self-driving technology company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $472 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.