TuSimple: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $78 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The self-driving technology company posted revenue of $92,000 in the period.

