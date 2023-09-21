Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Catholic 6 Booker T. Washington 10, Granby 7 Broadwater Academy 50, Fuqua School 0…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Catholic 6

Booker T. Washington 10, Granby 7

Broadwater Academy 50, Fuqua School 0

Brunswick Academy 50, Richmond Christian 0

Churchland 49, Norview 0

Dinwiddie 50, Hopewell 22

Essex 46, K&Q Central 0

Floyd County 42, James River 7

Fluvanna 35, Charlottesville 6

Franklin 26, Windsor 6

Great Bridge 35, Hickory 7

Hampton 50, Denbigh 0

Indian River 10, Deep Creek 0

J.R. Tucker 37, John Marshall 16

King’s Fork High School 24, Nansemond River 21, 2OT

Lancaster 38, Arcadia 22

Maury 74, Lake Taylor 19

Meadowbrook 18, Petersburg 13

Norfolk Academy 36, St. Christopher’s 29

Oscar Smith 34, Grassfield 7

Poquoson 25, Tabb 21

Southampton 40, Lakeland 12

Varina 28, Henrico 0

Warhill 44, New Kent 0

Warwick 63, Gloucester 0

West Point 47, Northampton 6

Westmoreland County 57, Nandua 6

