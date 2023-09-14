Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 19, Falls Church 0
Battlefield 56, Woodbridge 0
Brunswick Academy 54, Southampton Academy 6
Chantilly 14, Hayfield 7
Colgan 55, Osbourn Park 0
Douglas Freeman 28, Collegiate-Richmond 6
Green Run 62, First Colonial 0
Heritage 28, Woodgrove 12
Independence 19, Stafford 7
Langley 42, Justice High School 7
Mountain View 42, Centreville 14
Norfolk Academy 41, Isle of Wight Academy 8
South County 50, Fairfax 7
South Lakes 51, Mount Vernon 7
St. Annes-Belfield 35, Fork Union Prep 7
St. Christopher’s 34, Lake Taylor 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.