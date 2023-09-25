Thor Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90.3…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $90.3 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $374.3 million, or $6.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.12 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.