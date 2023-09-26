Live Radio
Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 26, 2023, 7:47 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $746,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.

Theratechnologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $82 million to $85 million.

