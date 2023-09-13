The Top Real Estate Companies in Miami

Known for its fabulous restaurant and nightlife scene, Miami is an appealing city for relocation. The average home value in…

Known for its fabulous restaurant and nightlife scene, Miami is an appealing city for relocation. The average home value in Miami is about $561,000, according to Zillow. That’s a nearly 6% increase from a year ago.

But if you’re going to buy a home in Miami, it’s important to find the right real estate agent. Here are some of the top companies in Miami you may want to work with.

1. The Carroll Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Carroll Group boasts $5 billion in total career sales, and more than $1.5 billion in sales in between 2021 and 2022. Chad Carroll began selling real estate in 2008 and has built a team of close to 50 professionals.The Carroll Group focuses on luxury properties and condos in areas that include Allison Island, Avalon Pointe, Bel Marra and Belle Meade.

2. Dina Goldentayer

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Dina Goldentayer has been selling real estate in Miami Beach since 2005 and has recorded more than $2 billion in lifetime sales. In 2021, Goldentayer, who’s fluent in Russian as well as English, closed on $750 million in real estate. Goldentayer focuses on communities that include Oceana, Sunset Islands and Indian Creek Village.

3. The Nancy Batchelor Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Nancy Batchelor Team consists of 13 agents and six support staff members. Nancy Batchelor has more than 20 years of experience selling real estate. With a focus on luxury homes and condos, Batchelor and her team have sold more than $2 billion in real estate over the past two decades and change. The team focuses on neighborhoods that include Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and Edgewater.

4. The Ivan & Mike Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Ivan & Mike Team was founded in 2015 by Ivan Chorney and Michael Martirena. With a focus on luxury real estate and new construction, the Ivan & Mike Team, which consists of seven professionals, is dedicated to helping Miami buyers find their dream home.The firm focuses on areas that include Miami Beach, Singer Island, Sunny Isles Beach and Weston.

5. The Riley Smith Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Riley Smith Group boasts more than $1.5 billion in sales. The firm, which consists of more than 30 professionals, has sold more than 2,000 homes in Miami to date and closed on $257 million in sales in 2022. Riley Smith was born and raised in Coconut Grove and is an expert on his hometown. He specializes in luxury real estate throughout Miami-Dade County with a focus on areas that include Coral Gables, Pinecrest and Key Biscayne.

6. The Bill and Bryan Team

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, the Bill and Bryan Team was founded in 2004 by Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny. Since then, the firm, which consists of four professionals, has closed on more than $2 billion in sales. The Bill and Bryan Team specializes in luxury homes and condos across coastal Miami.

7. Susan Trevisa

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Susan Trevisa brings 22 years of experience to the table. She prides herself on having knowledge of every building in the downtown Miami and Brickell areas.

8. The Vecchi + Stoka Group

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, the Vecchi + Stoka Group focuses on luxury Miami Beach condos. With more than 30 years of combined experience and $600 million in sales, the Vecchi + Stoka Group, which consists of three professionals, uses its knowledge to help buyers navigate the Miami real estate market. The team’s focus areas include Bal Harbour and Pompano Beach.

9. Ishmael Perez

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Ishmael Perez has 17 years of experience in the real estate industry. With a focus on luxury condos, Perez serves clients in areas that include North Miami, Miami Beach and Key Biscayne.

10. The M Group

Affiliated with Compass, M Group is a luxury boutique real estate team. Mathieu Rochette and Matt Crane lead a team of almost 30 professionals that boasts over $1.5 billion in sales. Mathieu Rochette has more than 20 years of experience selling real estate in Miami as well as living there. Matt Crane has more than 15 years of real estate experience and has sold many residences for new developments in Miami Beach. The firm focuses on waterfront properties and has professionals who speak languages that include English, French, Spanish, Chinese and Hebrew.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Miami might start with one of the options above. But it’s a good idea to interview a few real estate agents before choosing someone to work with.

Buying a home is a significant financial move. And given that Miami isn’t exactly an inexpensive real estate market, it’s important to find someone who will help you find a great home given your budget. So, take the time to talk to several agents before choosing the right one for you.

