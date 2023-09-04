The Best Places to Live on the West Coast in 2023-2024

For many people living in the U.S., the West Coast is the best coast. But when it comes to places…

For many people living in the U.S., the West Coast is the best coast. But when it comes to places along the Western Seaboard, there’s a wide variety of metro areas that offer a different climate, culture and cost of living. While some think of the West Coast as containing cities solely in California, we decided to look at all metro areas — out of the 150 most populous in the U.S. — that are within 100 miles of the Pacific Ocean, of which there are 18. Ranked based on where they fall on the U.S. News Best Places to Live list, the following metro areas make up the Best Places to Live on the West Coast.

Read on for the Best Places to Live in the U.S. on the West Coast, counting down to the top spot.

— 18. Stockton, California

— 17. Fresno, California

— 16. Modesto, California

— 15. Salinas, California

— 14. Vallejo & Fairfield, California

— 13. Los Angeles

— 12. Sacramento, California

— 11. Salem, Oregon

— 10. Santa Rosa, California

— 9. Santa Barbara, California

— 8. Eugene, Oregon

— 7. Anchorage, Alaska

— 6. San Diego

— 5. Seattle

— 4. Honolulu

— 3. San Francisco

— 2. Portland, Oregon

— 1. San Jose, California

18. Stockton, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 148

Metro Population: 771,406

Median Home Price: $589,200

Average Annual Salary: $55,020

Located 65 miles east of San Pablo Bay, which is just north of San Francisco, Stockton is an inland metro area with fairly easy access to the Pacific Ocean. Stockton ranks No. 148 out of 150 metro areas on the overall Best Places to Live list, ahead of Bakersfield, California, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The biggest contributing factor to Stockton’s low rank is the high cost of living. Stockton residents spend 27.8% of the area’s median household income on housing costs, making it the 13th-most expensive place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

17. Fresno, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 146

Metro Population: 1,003,150

Median Home Price: $430,711

Average Annual Salary: $53,860

Fresno is 100 miles inland from the California Coast, so it’s not a beach community by any stretch of the imagination. It just barely squeaks into the distance required to be on the Best Places to Live on the West Coast list. The metro area is surrounded by Fresno County’s farms, which produce a variety of organic foods. Affordability is one of Fresno’s most attractive assets. The cost of living and median home sale price are below the state average, though slightly higher than the national average. Fresno residents spend 28.12% of the area’s median household income on housing costs

16. Modesto, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 145

Metro Population: 829,992

Median Home Price: $463,918

Average Annual Salary: $53,906

Modesto itself isn’t located on the coast, but you can still reach San Francisco Bay with ease as it’s just 75 miles away. Ranking No. 145 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Modesto is a pricey place, with 27.6% of the median household income required for the cost of living. While Modesto has a standard downtown for business and entertainment, and plenty of residential streets reminiscent of suburban towns across the U.S., much of the metro area is agricultural land, and many residents are connected to the agricultural industry.

15. Salinas, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 143

Metro Population: 438,953

Median Home Price: $925,458

Average Annual Salary: $56,350

The Salinas metro area is home to ample farmland, but it also has desirable coastal areas, including Monterey, home to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Salinas is the fourth-most expensive place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., requiring 30.41% of the median household income. While it may cost more, there are upsides to living in the Salinas area — Salinas ranks 17th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for air quality, based on the monthly average air quality index from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

14. Vallejo and Fairfield, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 142

Metro Population: 451,432

Median Home Price: $606,442

Average Annual Salary: $64,270

Located north of the San Francisco Bay Area, off San Pablo Bay, Vallejo and Fairfield is a smaller metro area that is considered a less expensive option for people looking to escape the high home prices of San Francisco and San Jose. That doesn’t mean Vallejo and Fairfield is cheap compared with the rest of the U.S., however. Area residents need 28.99% of the median household income to cover housing costs.

13. Los Angeles

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 139

Metro Population: 18,628,215

Median Home Price: $836,831

Average Annual Salary: $63,056

Los Angeles and the beach cities within this Southern California metro area are often what people envision when they consider moving to the West Coast — and for good reason. The LA metro area is home to more than 18.5 million people and ranks No. 4 for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., behind Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Honolulu, based on a SurveyMonkey survey asking people where in the U.S. they would prefer to live. Requiring 31.33% of the median household income to cover the cost of living, Los Angeles is the second-most expensive metro area on the Best Places to Live list, behind Miami.

12. Sacramento, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 127

Metro Population: 2,379,368

Median Home Price: $619,981

Average Annual Salary: $65,580

The capital of California ranks No. 127 on the overall Best Places to Live list. Sacramento is located inland, but a drive of roughly 60 miles — about one hour — will get you to San Pablo Bay. Sacramento residents benefit from an average annual salary of $65,580, well above the national average of $58,260. Sacramento’s cost of living is high at 27.93% of the area’s median household income, the 12th-highest on the Best Places to Live list, but it is more affordable than many of the other California metro areas considered.

11. Salem, Oregon

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 126

Metro Population: 430,384

Median Home Price: $460,150

Average Annual Salary: $54,800

Oregon’s capital is also located on the West Coast, offering a cooler, rainier climate than many of the California spots on the list. Salem is one of the smaller metro areas on the Best Places to Live list — home to just 430,384 people — but it’s seeing steady growth. Salem’s population increased by .4% between 2016 and 2021 due to net migration alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Salem residents spend 25.94% of the median household income on housing costs.

10. Santa Rosa, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 125

Metro Population: 492,498

Median Home Price: $889,590

Average Annual Salary: $64,080

The Santa Rosa metro area has a strong job market, with an average annual salary of $64,080. However, people moving to the Santa Rosa area should expect to spend more of their income on housing. The cost of living requires 29.61% of the median annual household income, making Santa Rosa the eighth-most expensive place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Santa Rosa ranks sixth out of the 150 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list for air quality, and 15th for overall well-being, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index.

9. Santa Barbara, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 124

Metro Population: 447,651

Median Home Price: $464,954

Average Annual Salary: $62,020

With a population of less than 500,000 people, Santa Barbara is nestled between the Pacific coast and the Los Padres National Forest. Santa Barbara ranks 18th for desirability out of the 150 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list. With as many as 329 days without rain per year, on average, Santa Barbara tops the list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather.

8. Eugene, Oregon

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 112

Metro Population: 380,532

Median Home Price: $459,421

Average Annual Salary: $53,020

Situated between the ocean 60 miles to the west and the Cascade Mountains 100 miles to the east, Eugene ranks 22nd out of 150 metro areas for its desirability. The outdoors is a way of life in Eugene, with biking and hiking trails found throughout the town. Despite the small-town pace of life, the cost of living is high, with 27.61% of annual salaries going to household costs, and the home market is tight for buyers looking for a $300,000 to $500,000 “starter home.”

7. Anchorage, Alaska

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 111

Metro Population: 399,352

Median Home Price: $395,470

Average Annual Salary: $63,710

The northernmost West Coast metro area on the list, Anchorage ranks No. 111 on the overall Best Places to Live list. Living in Anchorage certainly has its benefits — the cost of living requires just 24.36% of the median household income. With its abundant share of undeveloped land, Anchorage scores No. 1 for air quality out of the 150 metro areas on the list.

6. San Diego

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 93

Metro Population: 3,296,317

Median Home Price: $919,507

Average Annual Salary: $67,200

At the No. 93 spot on the overall Best Places to Live list, San Diego ranks sixth for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. San Diego is a popular tourist destination for its many beaches, the San Diego Zoo and year-round beautiful weather. With no freezing days and an average of just three days over 90 degrees, San Diego is second on the list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather, beating out 148 of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

5. Seattle

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 81

Metro Population: 3,971,125

Median Home Price: $768,396

Average Annual Salary: $76,170

Seattle is located on Puget Sound and is an ideal home for outdoorsy residents who love taking advantage of the proximity to Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Best known for its frequent rainy days and many tech jobs, Seattle ranks 19th for desirability out of the 150 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list. The cost of living requires 24.36% of the median household income, but the average annual salary is well above the national average of $58,260.

4. Honolulu

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 59

Metro Population: 1,015,167

Median Home Price: $581,658

Average Annual Salary: $61,860

That tropical vacation wasn’t too good to be true — Hawaii’s weather really is that nice all the time. Honolulu ranks No. 3 for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and No. 7 on the Best Places to Live for the Weather list. With weather typically moving quickly over the Hawaiian Islands, Honolulu residents see just 92 rainy days a year. But living in paradise will cost you. In the city proper, the median sale price for a home in Honolulu exceeds $500,000.

3. San Francisco

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 45

Metro Population: 4,725,584

Median Home Price: $1,122,946

Average Annual Salary: $86,590

The second-highest ranking West Coast metro area on the Best Places to Live list is San Francisco. Ranking 12th for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., San Francisco also offers a strong job market. The metro area has a high average annual salary of $86,590, compared with the national average of $58,260. The area’s high income offsets the high cost of living, though new residents to the area may get sticker shock looking for homes in the area, as the median home price is over $1 million.

2. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 36

Metro Population: 2,493,429

Median Home Price: $586,683

Average Annual Salary: $64,330

If a metro area with an emphasis on self-expression — even embracing your inner “weird” — sounds ideal to you, look no further than Portland. The Rose City’s reputation precedes it, as the Oregon metro area ranks No. 8 for desirability. Portland also has a solid job market, with an unemployment rate below the national average, and the average annual salary of $64,330 well above the national average of $58,260.

1. San Jose, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 13

Metro Population: 1,995,351

Median Home Price: $1,524,907

Average Annual Salary: $99,430

It should come as no surprise that San Jose, the capital of Silicon Valley, has a strong job market. San Jose has the No. 1 job market in the Best Places to Live in 2023-2024 ranking, and the average annual salary of nearly $100,000 certainly attracts plenty of professionals. Of course, the area’s popularity and high income comes with a trade-off — the cost of living is also much higher. The median home price in San Jose is over $1.5 million, and residents spend 26.14% of the area’s median household income on housing costs.

