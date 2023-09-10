The Best Low-Carb Vegetables

There’s a meme going around saying something to the effect of: “If cauliflower can become pizza, then you can become…

There’s a meme going around saying something to the effect of: “If cauliflower can become pizza, then you can become anything you put your mind to.”

Funny, sure, but also on-trend, given that one of the biggest movements in nutrition and healthy eating right now is swapping out higher-carb and less nutritious foods for certain veggies without feeling like you’re missing out.

Plus, the idea of carb-swapping — and cutting calories in the process — is a sound one for people looking to lose weight.

Benefits of Low-Carb Vegetables

Carbohydrates are a macronutrient — like protein and fat — that your body needs to function. Carbs are a form of sugar the body breaks down to provide the energy that cells and muscles use to fuel their functions. Starchy and sugary foods contain lots of carbohydrates, but so do fresh fruits and vegetables. Fiber is also a form of carbohydrate.

However, many people consume too many simple carbs, like sugar and ultra-processed foods — think potato chips and other snack foods — that can raise blood sugar levels, potentially increasing the risk of diabetes and weight gain.

Because your body still needs some carbs, swapping in faux-carb veggies for higher-carb foods can be a helpful tool for managing or losing weight.

Here are 19 suggestions for high-fiber, low-carb vegetables you can use as replacements or additions to your meals for a nutritional and flavorful boost:

— Cauliflower.

— Butternut squash.

— Zucchini.

— Shirataki noodles.

— Sweet potatoes.

— Bell peppers.

— Celery.

— Kale.

— Carrots.

— Beets.

— Root vegetables (parsnips and turnips).

— Greens (cabbage and lettuce).

— Mushrooms.

— Eggplant.

— Brussels sprouts.

— Asparagus.

— Avocados.

— Green beans.

— Cucumbers.

[READ: Healthy Carbs to Eat.]

Cauliflower

1 cup of cooked cauliflower contains about 5 grams of carbohydrates.

For rice, mashed potatoes and pizza dough, use cauliflower instead.

Cauliflower has become something of the “poster vegetable” for faux-carb swaps. Cauliflower can be turned into rice by pulsing it in a food processor until it forms small bits that mimic the texture and characteristics of rice.

Michele Smallidge, a lecturer and director of the exercise science program in the University of New Haven School of Health Sciences in West Haven, Connecticut, recommends treating cauliflower like you would potatoes.

“Using a potato masher, mash steamed cauliflower to get rice and then whip it to get a fluffy result,” she says.

You can also add a little oil, garlic or other flavors to make a rich-tasting, but lower-calorie, alternative to traditional mashed potatoes.

She also notes that cauliflower has become a common means of lightening up pizza dough, even in frozen pizzas. Or you can make your own by “whipping up a crust with cooked cauliflower, eggs and a little cheese,” she says. You can then add your favorite pizza toppings.

[SEE Cauliflower vs. Broccoli: Which One Is Healthier?]

Butternut squash

1 cup of cooked butternut squash contains about 16 grams of carbohydrates.

Pasta, white potatoes and other starches are high in carbohydrates, but you can substitute lower-carb butternut squash into many recipes to lower the overall carb count.

For example, use butternut squash instead of sweet potatoes in many recipes. Or use these golden gourds to replace mashed potatoes and pasta in casseroles, pizza dough, noodle dishes and stews.

Zucchini

1 cup of sliced zucchini contains about 3.5 grams of carbohydrates.

For pasta, swap in zucchini.

It seems like every summer, casual gardeners find they have an overabundance of summer squash or zucchini. They grow easily and produce cucumber-like fruit that doesn’t have a ton of flavor on its own but can become a wonderful backbone in a variety of dishes.

They also make great swapping options for higher-carb foods like noodles. Smallidge recommends using a spiral cutter or spiralizer to turn squash into noodles, then boil or stir-fry and top with your favorite sauce.

Along the same lines, spaghetti squash has a natural tendency to pull into long strands — a characteristic that lends to its name — and is an obvious choice for replacing high-calorie and carb-based wheat noodles.

Dena Champion, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, notes that for some people, “completely replacing carbs with veggies doesn’t feel satisfying,” so she recommends using some carbs alongside the faux-carb veggies.

“For example, mix some whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles, and top with marinara and spinach,” she suggests.

[SEE: Food Swaps to Lose Weight and Eat Healthier.]

Shirataki noodles

1 cup of shirataki noodles contains about 10 grams of carbohydrates.

Instead of wheat-based noodles, try shirataki noodles.

Shirataki noodles are made from the konjac yam, which is native to Southeast Asia. Sometimes called “miracle” or “zero-calorie” noodles, shirataki swaps well for other kinds of noodles as well as potatoes or rice.

Try swapping shirataki noodles for conventional spaghetti in Italian fare or for egg noodles in Thai or Chinese cuisine and stir-fries. Because these noodles are mostly water and fiber, they’re very filling while being extremely low calorie. A 4-ounce serving has just 10 calories and 3 grams of fiber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sweet potatoes

1 cup of sweet potatoes contains about 27 grams of carbohydrates.

Sweet potatoes are starchy root vegetables that taste sweeter than their white potato counterparts, but they still make frequent appearances in paleo and keto diet recipes. That’s because these versatile tubers have a lower glycemic index than white potatoes.

This means they have less of an impact on blood sugar levels, which can be useful for people with diabetes. They’re also full of fiber and loaded with vitamins A and C, which white potatoes don’t have in abundance.

Bell peppers

1 cup of sliced bell peppers contains about 5 grams of carbohydrates.

Bright, beautiful bell peppers make an excellent side or snack any time of day. They’re bursting with flavor and often don’t need any accompaniment, but if you want a dip, try a few tablespoons of hummus or a plain, nonfat Greek yogurt-based dill dip.

Celery

1 cup of celery contains about 3 grams of carbohydrates.

Show of hands, who loved celery sticks with peanut butter as an after-school snack as a kid? Adapt this kid-favorite by swapping the peanut butter with hummus for a lighter, lower-carb version of a tasty snack.

Kale

1 cup of chopped kale contains about 7 grams of carbohydrates.

Love snacking on a bag of salty, fried potato chips? Try swapping potato chips for kale that’s been seasoned and baked to crispy perfection. You can still get that savory crunch you love with fewer calories and less sodium by making your own kale chips. Toss kale with a little olive oil and some sea salt, and spread on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake at 300 degrees for about 20 minutes. Turn the oven off, and let them sit for another 10 minutes. Experiment with different seasonings to find what you like best for this easy swap.

Carrots

1 cup of sliced carrots contains about 11 grams of carbohydrates.

Carrots also make great alternatives to potato chips or crackers. Simply cut into thin rounds, brush with a little olive oil and bake to make them crunchy and satisfying.

Veggie slices work great in place of, or next to, crackers with hummus or any other kind of dip.

“If I’m really craving the crackers, I do both,” Champion says.

Beets

1 cup of beets contains about 13 grams of carbohydrates.

Another root vegetable, the mighty sugar beet, makes another great replacement for flour-based or crunchy snacks like pretzels and crackers. Simply slice, season and bake until crispy for a satisfying, lower-carb alternative to potato chips.

Michelle MacDonald, clinical dietitian supervisor and certified diabetes educator at National Jewish Health in Denver, says beets can also be cut into the shape of lasagna noodles and used to replace this high-carb option in pasta meals and other similar dishes.

Root vegetables (parsnips and turnips)

1 cup of sliced parsnips contains about 24 grams of carbohydrates.

1 cup of cubed turnips contains about 8 grams of carbohydrates.

Want something a little different from the go-to cauliflower replacement for white potatoes? Look no further than parsnips and turnips, two root veggies that can stand in well for mashed white potatoes and other starchy sides.

You can also mash up parsnip and turnip and season with garlic, onion and some olive oil to make a delicious dip. This dip pairs well with veggie chips made from kale or beets.

Or, use these winter veggies to make yet another kind of tasty veggie chip. Smallidge recommends roasting root veggies like parsnips or turnips with some oil and salt to make chips or fries or turning them into flour to make a wide range of other foods.

“Pancakes, pastas, gnocchi and lasagnas can be made with whole squash, parsnips, cauliflower and leeks,” she says.

To make flour from root vegetables, you’ll need a food dehydrator or an oven set on low heat for a few hours to dry out the vegetables. Once they’re dry, grind them up finely in a food processor or coffee grinder.

Greens (cabbage and lettuce)

1 cup of shredded cabbage contains about 4 grams of carbohydrates.

1 cup of shredded green leaf lettuce contains 1 gram of carbohydrate.

Replace sandwich bread with cabbage or lettuce.

Many of us have a weakness for bread and look to sandwiches for a quick snack or meal when we’re really busy. But you don’t have to use all those carbs to have a satisfying lunch. MacDonald recommends substituting large cabbage or lettuce leaves for slices of bread or tortillas in sandwiches and other grab-and-go foods.

Stuff them with tuna fish, beans, hummus or stir-fried vegetables to make a delicious, low-carb and nutritious meal in no time. Champion says Swiss chard also works well as a sandwich wrap or taco shell.

Mushrooms

1 cup of grilled portobello mushroom contains 5 grams of carbohydrates.

Vegetarians and vegans have long turned to mushrooms to replace meat, but everyone else should consider them a possible starch replacement too.

Smallidge recommends using large mushrooms, such as portobello mushrooms, as buns for sandwiches or burgers. Many vegetarians have been relying on these large, meaty mushrooms to replace meat in burgers and similar dishes for eons. It’s not a far leap for these delicious, umami fungi to boost the flavor and become a bun as well.

Eggplant

1 cup of eggplant contains about 5 grams of carbohydrates.

Eggplant can make a great stand-in for lasagna noodles to lower the carb-volume in this favorite comfort food.

When using this approach, Champion recommends alternating a layer of pasta with a layer of lengthwise-cut eggplant strips. This creates a delicious lasagna that doesn’t completely replace the pasta but augments it with more nutrients and a lot of flavors — and fewer carbs.

Eggplant also makes a delicious replacement for standard French fries. Just cut into a French fry shape, season and bake or lightly fry in olive oil to get a satisfying, savory snack or side dish with fewer carbs.

Brussels sprouts

1 cup of Brussels sprouts contains about 8 grams of carbohydrates.

Jennifer Welper, a certified executive chef and wellness executive chef with the New Mayo Clinic Diet in Rochester, Minnesota, says that substituting lower-carb, higher-nutrition veggies for higher-carb foods is a key component of the Mayo Clinic Diet’s volume eating approach.

One of her favorite swaps is to replace some potatoes with Brussels sprouts in breakfast potatoes, along with roasted cauliflower, carrots and peppers to reduce the amount of potatoes you’re using.

“(This) adds more color and more volume (of food) with a bit less calorie-dense foods,” she explains.

That’s also a good move if you’re trying to lose weight.

Asparagus

1 cup of asparagus contains about 5 grams of carbohydrates.

They taste of bright green spring, and they’re low in carbs. Asparagus spears are a healthful addition to any veggie dish and can be used to replace high-carb sides, such as potatoes or rice. Roast with a little olive oil and seasoning to make a quick and easy side for any meal.

Avocados

1 medium avocado contains about 13 grams of carbohydrates.

Although avocados are technically a fruit, their lack of overt sweetness and their undeniable health benefits have landed them on this list of best low-carb veggies.

Avocados have become something of a darling of the food scene in recent years, hailed for their high content of good fats and their low-carb profile.

While high in calories, avocados are chock full of good nutrients, such as vitamins C, K and E, as well as fiber and potassium. Because they’re nearly 80% fat, they break down slower in the digestive system, which can help you feel fuller longer and could help you avoid snacking on less healthy foods.

Use avocado to replace less-healthy oils, butter and cream in various recipes to lower the carb count and boost nutrient intake.

Green beans

1 cup of green beans contains about 7 grams of carbohydrates.

Fresh and snappy, green beans are a nutrient-dense, low-carb veggie that can be added to stir-fries in place of rice or other higher-carb foods. They make a great raw addition to salads and crudité trays. You can also try roasting them with a little olive oil and a dash of balsamic vinegar for a Mediterranean spin.

Cucumbers

1 cup of chopped, peeled cucumber contains about 3 grams of carbohydrates.

Because cucumbers are almost entirely made of water — clocking in at about 96% water — they’re a fabulous way to add crunch and fiber without adding many calories or carbs. Use them to replace high-carb and high-calorie chips or crackers. They’re delicious with a little hummus or a light vinegar and oil dressing.

Why Carb-Swapping Works

Smallidge says faux-carb vegetables tend to be lower in calories and usually are “less carbohydrate dense than typical starchy carbohydrates like wheat-based breads, pastas and other high-carbohydrate dishes.” As a result, you’re taking in fewer calories while still getting vitamins and minerals and a healthy dose of energy.

Champion adds that while there’s nothing inherently wrong with higher-carb foods, especially complex carbohydrates like whole-grain pasta, rice or oatmeal, there are times when swapping them out for low-carb vegetables, such as zucchini or cauliflower, is a good move.

Veggies, for instance, contain fiber and have a high water content, which makes them filling. They’re also loaded with vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals — plant-based compounds that can support overall health — “and most of us aren’t getting enough of them,” Champion says.

How Low-Carb Vegetables Can Help Your Diet

MacDonald notes that replacing higher-carb and high-calorie foods in your diet with lower-carb veggies can be delicious and helpful for weight management for several reasons, including:

— Portion control. The portion sizes are self-limiting, so you’re unlikely to overdo it, MacDonald says. Because vegetables are high in fiber and filling, it’s less likely that you’ll overeat them than, say, a bag of chips or a tub of ice cream.

— Satiety. These veggies also promote satiety, or a feeling of fullness, MacDonald says. The high fiber content and filling nature of vegetables contribute to a sense of satiety that can help you consume fewer calories overall and thus prevent overeating.

— Improved energy levels. These foods don’t spike your blood sugar as they’re breaking down and entering the bloodstream, which means a steadier energy level and fewer crashes in blood sugar levels later. This is helpful for people with diabetes or others who are watching their blood sugar levels.

— Fewer calories. Eating lighter foods that are lower in calories and higher in nutrients can help you lower your overall calorie intake, which can lead to weight loss.

— Better fuel for fat-burning. Eating non-starchy vegetables can encourage your body to burn more fat as fuel, MacDonald says. This can also help you drop weight.

“Sometimes, carbohydrates are a vehicle for our food — for example, noodles for sauce, bread for a sandwich or crackers for a dip,” Champion says. “Think about how a vegetable might work to replace that vehicle.”

So, the next time you make a sandwich, consider using a lettuce leaf in place of a slice of bread for a lower-carb meal. It just takes a little effort to uncover and a bit of ingenuity in the kitchen.

Find a Balance

When switching to lower-carb eating, MacDonald recommends keeping it simple.

“I pile my plate with non-starchy veggies so they edge out the starchy grains and other starches (like white potatoes),” she says. “I still eat grains and starches, just smaller portions.”

Plus, when it comes to faux-carbs, the sky’s the limit.

“Be open-minded. Try, and keep trying,” MacDonald recommends. “It takes time to acquire a taste for different foods and a different way of eating.”

You may surprise yourself by just how enjoyable some of these swaps become. And you don’t have to go overboard either.

“There’s no reason to replace all your carbohydrates with vegetables,” Champion adds. “However, given that most Americans eat few vegetables, replacing carbs with veggies can be a good way to sneak in a few extra nutrients.”

If you’re adjusting your diet to accommodate weight loss, look for the right balance between calories in and calories out to create sustainable change. In the end, a little creativity with food swaps can go a long way toward supporting a healthy weight and lifestyle.

Low-Carb Diets

Types of low-carb diets include:

— Atkins diet.

— Keto diet.MIND diet.

— OPTAVIA.

If you need help finding a low-carb diet that works for you, check out U.S. News’s in-depth profiles on popular low-carb diets.

More from U.S. News

Low-Carb Cookies

What Are the Best Low-Carb Fruits?

The Best Keto-Friendly Vegetables

The Best Low-Carb Vegetables originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/11/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.