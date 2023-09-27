Essential Oils for Anxiety and Depression

Known for their soothing scents, essential oils are a cornerstone of holistic healing often used in massage therapy or simply…

Known for their soothing scents, essential oils are a cornerstone of holistic healing often used in massage therapy or simply in a relaxing bath.

[IMAGE]

Many tout the benefits of essential oils, claiming that the aromatic qualities of essential oils provide relief for mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression.

With a 25% increase in depression and anxiety throughout the world during the COVID-19 crisis, according to the World Health Organization, it’s no wonder people are looking for alternative treatment options.

“Since the pandemic, I have seen an increase in the number of people looking for more tools like essential oils to help them manage life on a daily basis,” says certified aromatherapist Sharon Falsetto, founder of Sedona Aromatics in Arizona and author of the book “Authentic Aromatherapy.”

What Are Essential Oils?

Used since ancient times for spiritual and therapeutic purposes, essential oils are highly concentrated liquids derived from the roots, leaves, seeds, blossoms, bark and stems of plants. By steaming or pressing plants, the active ingredients are extracted to make fragrant oils.

But how exactly does smelling these pleasant aromas help alleviate anxiety and depression?

Scientists believe that smell triggers receptors in the nose that sends signals through the olfactory nerves to communicate with the limbic system in the brain that governs emotions.

“We do not have an exact understanding of how this works, but from a theoretical perspective, smelling different scents triggers the olfactory pathway, which can then affect our hormonal system to release endorphins and other chemicals that can have a balancing effect on our emotions,” explains Dr. Anisha Durve, doctor of oriental medicine and co-director of acupuncture at Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of Miami.

Do Essential Oils Work?

Within the past decade, there’s been a resurgence in clinical studies examining the benefits of essential oils for multiple ailments. However, current research is limited, and there’s not enough evidence from larger, more robust clinical studies to support these claims.

“There continues to be strong interest in researching the effects of essential oils and growing interest among health systems to incorporate them into medical care,” says Nancy Rodgers, an instructor of medicine for integrative medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

That’s because, despite the variety of medicines available, a significant proportion of people living with depression or anxiety do not reach full symptom relief.

According to one study, more than half of individuals living with depression said that they used alternative therapies like aromatherapy for mental health in addition to antidepressants.

A 2020 research paper looked at 25 studies evaluating the use of aromatherapy in those in varying anxiety producing situations. The overall results showed that inhalation and massage aromatherapy resulted in a significant reduction in anxiety levels no matter the reason for anxiety.

A small 2017 study of 15 female cancer patients found that aromatherapy massage provided several benefits, including relaxation, improved sleep, better energy levels and boosted mood.

Ultimately, research is promising but the results are mixed, with some showing an improvement and other studies showing no significant benefits.

Best Essential Oils for Anxiety and Depression

There are dozens of essential oils, all with different fragrances and chemical makeups. Finding the best essential oil for you depends on what symptoms you’re looking to ease or fragrances you prefer.

Common essential oils for anxiety and depression include:

— Bergamot: Derived from the skin of this citrus fruit, bergamot has calming and relaxing effects, alleviates moodiness and helps reduce sleeplessness.

— Chamomile: A favorite among tea drinkers, chamomile is one of the most commonly used medicinal herbs to relieve stress and battle depression and anxiety because of its soothing scents.

— Clary sage: Once considered a sacred plant, this essential oil has a nutty and herb-like scent and is often used to combat depression.

— Frankincense: The earthy smell of frankincense comes from trees in the Arabian Peninsula and northeastern Africa. This essential oil helps people when meditating and has calming effects in stressful situations.

— Lavender: The mother of all essential oils, lavender is a popular floral scent found in soaps, lotions, perfumes and essential oils and is the most commonly used and studied essential oil for combatting the effects of depression and anxiety. Known for easing anxiety, lavender has been shown to lower stress, promote relaxation and induce a calming effect for a good night’s sleep. Lavender works well for nearly all people, including adults and children.

— Lemon: Often used in household cleaning products, the citrusy smell of lemon can help soothe social anxiety and has general mood-boosting qualities.

— Neroli: The fragrance of neroli oil, which comes from the flower of bitter oranges, helps reduce stress and may stabilize mood.

— Rose: Not only is the rose the national flower of the United States, rose oil — especially when derived from Rosa centifolia L. and Rosa damascena P. Mill. — is known for promoting relaxation, inducing calmness and improving sleep.

— Sandalwood: Extracted from evergreen trees native to India and Indonesia, sandalwood is commonly used in meditation to bring individuals a sense of calm and harmony.

— Sweet marjoram: Known for relieving fatigue and depression, sweet marjoram has a calming and soothing effect on the mind.

— Ylang ylang: This yellow star-shaped flower that grows in tropical climates is used for its calming effects and mood-boosting qualities, and even to release negative feelings.

Ways to Use Essential Oils

There are many different ways to experience the calming effects of essential oils. There may be some trial and error involved as you find what works best for you.

“I like to use a variety of mechanisms because I feel each one has a different therapeutic effect,” Durve says. “For example, diffusing essential oils in a bedroom can be very effective for insomnia. A direct application of essential oils during a massage or acupressure is a great way to relax.”

Keep in mind that essential oils are potent and can irritate the skin and cause a reaction. Therefore, they should not be put directly on the skin without mixing it with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or jojoba oil.

Some ways to use essential oils include:

— Aromatherapy accessories: These are necklaces, bracelets, rings, keychains and rollerball bottles with essential oils that can be stored in the purse or pocket to help soothe you while you go about your busy day.

— Bath oil and salts: Add an extra layer of calm to a warm bath by adding some drops of your favorite scent or a scoop of bath salts. Closing your eyes and centering yourself by slowly breathing in the steamy scent can be a soothing balm at the end of a hard day.

— Hair and skin care: This is a popular option and one that easily combines with others such as aromatherapy accessories or bath oils to help give a scent boost throughout the day. If your hair or skin care doesn’t release enough scent or fades throughout the day, think about adding a few drops of essential oils into the container to increase its potency.

— Massage: Massages are effective for helping the body relax, but adding essential oils can make the experience even more soothing.

— Diffuser: A diffuser disperses small particles of an essential oil and water mix around a room for you to inhale. Unlike candles or most scent dispensers, diffusers are long lasting and can be refilled with a different type of essential oil, depending on your mood.

— Room spray: Using a diffuser concentrates a scent into one area, but a few spritzes of a room spray is an easy way to bring an essential oil scent all around your house.

How to Safely Use Essential Oils

In most cases, essential oils are safe to use with low risk of harm when used properly.

“There is still a lot of research to be reviewed on the use of essential oils for depression and anxiety,” Rodgers says. “Essential oils should be used responsibly with correct knowledge of the oil and its intended use.”

With the use of any herbal medicines, there are certain cautions to maintain safe use. Experts recommend following these tips:

— Use essential oil diffusers safely: Always diffuse essential oils in well-ventilated areas and avoid diffusing for several hours. It’s best to diffuse for 30 to 60 minutes and take a 30-minute break.

— Never ingest oils: Essential oils are meant to be inhaled, but never ingested. In fact, many oils can be poisonous if ingested at all — even small amounts. For example, consuming wintergreen oil, which is chemically related to aspirin, can be deadly, and swallowing sage oil has been known to cause seizures in children, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

— Watch for reactions: Essential oils should never be applied directly to the skin without being diluted with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil. Dilute essential oils with 1 ounce of carrier oil for every three to six drops of essential oil. Some people may develop a skin reaction or irritation to certain essential oils, particularly if the individual suffers from atopic dermatitis. Reach out to your doctor if you develop an itchy rash or hives after using essential oils.

— Read the label: Not all essential oils are created equal, so it’s important to check the ingredients and understand where it came from. The bottle should say “100% essential oil.” “Therapeutic grade” doesn’t necessarily mean top quality — it could mean it’s half essential oil and half synthetic oil.

Essential oils aren’t safe for use in all groups. These populations should also exercise extra precautions:

— Pediatric use: Because infants and children are more sensitive to all medicines, the same goes for essential oils. Children may react to certain types of aromatherapy that are deemed safe for adults, but not diluted enough for children.

— Pregnancy: Women who are pregnant should not use essential oils unless under the supervision of a doctor or trained aromatherapist.

— Pets: Some essential oils are toxic to dogs and cats through ingestion and skin contact. Cinnamon, citrus, pennyroyal, peppermint, pine, sweet birch, tea tree, wintergreen and ylang ylang oils are poisonous to dogs and cats.

Bottom Line

Using aromatherapy for your mental health is a beneficial addition to any self-care regimen. There are many essential oils to choose from to accommodate your personal preferences and cultural traditions. However, there’s not enough scientific evidence to support claims that essential oils can directly alleviate anxiety or depression, and they should be used with caution.

“Essential oils offer an effective home remedy for influencing emotional states, but (they) should not be considered a substitute for medical treatments for anxiety and depression,” Durve says.

Talking with a health care professional will help you make the best choices to ensure maximum benefit and optimal safety.

Update 09/28/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.