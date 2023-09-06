The 5 Best Home Renovations You Can Do Now — With Future Resale In Mind

A vital part of the human condition is marking territory or claiming space. High school students decorate the interiors of…

A vital part of the human condition is marking territory or claiming space. High school students decorate the interiors of their lockers at school, prisoners personalize and differentiate their cells, and pilots painted slogans and graphics on the exteriors of airplanes during wartime. Adding your “stamp” to your environment is irresistible and part of your identity. What better way to establish yourself and say, “Here I am. This is MY space”?

The ongoing struggle/concern for homeowners is personalizing their homes, while at the same time keeping an eye on the future when the house will be marketed for sale. If you, as a homeowner, will be in residence indefinitely, then painting, wallpapering and other “personalization” may give you joy, provided you will neutralize the home again before selling.

1. Paint Color

Color is one of the most basic and appealing ways to add identity to a space. Most of us have a favorite color or an identification with a color; color is very personal and cannot always be explained rationally.

I have had buyers react negatively or positively to an apartment or house as a result of the paint colors. Paint is traditionally the first input one has in a new home or space. Every season paint companies announce a new “color of the year” or, “this year’s color palette.” Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 is “Viva Magenta,” a dark red with purple hues. Fashionistas rush to be up-to-the-minute, without a thought that in 12 months or less, a new batch of colors will become fashionable, dating their decorating efforts.

Why are walls in new homes consistently painted a shade of white or off-white? Imagine if developers and home builders had to research which colors were the most up-to-the-minute, “guaranteed” to sell their houses? The safest choice is all white.

Michele Flood, a broker with Coldwell Banker in Westchester, New York, says white is the safest color for walls, kitchens and bathrooms. While white is undeniably “safe,” you might still want to add some character to your home without going overboard. The answer: A powerfully colored or bright accent wall injects some personality into your home. If the paint color on one wall is saturated enough, it will reflect color onto the other three white or neutral walls. Visualize this: A bride, wearing white, who is photographed on a red carpet will appear to be wearing a pink dress when the photo is developed, if color correction is not used.

White walls, tiles, bathroom fixtures and appliances allow homeowners to add color accessories, artwork, towels and personal touches to make the space their own. When choosing a white, be advised that the natural lighting in the room, since a cool northern light, a warm southern light, or some variation, will affect how the color “reads” on the wall. Lighter colors in the room will reflect light, such as a light or medium wood tone floor, while a dark rug or wood tone will absorb light.

2. Curb Appeal

First impressions are the most important, and nowhere is it more important than in the exterior of your home. Lighting, plantings, decorative accents, paving materials and the all-important easily viewed house number are vital to establishing your presence. I am particularly fond of an unexpected or quirky paint color for a front door, such as hot pink or bright purple. It clearly says “enter HERE.” While the interior paint colors may be subdued, a bright front door will be easily remembered by eventual buyers who will undoubtedly refer to the property as the “great house with the pink front door”. And, as a homeowner, think how good you will feel when arriving home and seeing your purple or bright yellow front door.

3. Ongoing maintenance

For your own happiness and contentment, ongoing home maintenance and repairs are crucial to ensure the value of the home. Online calendar reminders can be established for seasonal tasks and upkeep. If, as a homeowner, you are too busy or unwilling (or unable!) to climb ladders to clean gutters, or trim limbs from trees, engage a professional. The longer a leak, mold issue or any minor repair is ignored, the worse it will become. Maintaining your home will bring rewards not only while you live there, but also when going to market.

4. Kitchens and bathrooms

Kitchens and bathrooms are always scrutinized when buying or selling a home. Coldwell Banker broker Marilyn Heffers, based in Connecticut’s Westport suburb, says, “Kitchen cabinets need to be quality with tons of storage, pantry cabinets or a separate pantry and high-end name brand appliances such as Subzero, Wolf and Bosch.” Well-planned and efficient kitchens will serve you as the homeowner while you live there and most definitely help to sell the house when it is placed on the market. Heffers also feels that “countertops and backsplashes are statements on their own with the look and feel of natural stone,” which is always desirable. Coldwell Banker broker Linda Skolnick, also of Westport, suggests kitchen sink faucets with motion detectors to turn on the water as a welcome and useful innovation. Skolnick also recommends a “tech drawer” for the kitchen, which is both functional and thoughtful, “utilizing a top narrow (kitchen) drawer outfitted with standard electrical plugs, USB connections and even a charging mat” as a valuable kitchen addition.

5. Scents

Finally, a word about how your home smells. I have often joked home buyers love the smell of fresh paint, as it imparts an idea of newness, cleanliness and renovation. If a home fragrance could be devised that evokes a freshly painted room, it would be invaluable to real estate agents.

Home fragrances that smell like “island breezes” or “tropical sunsets” feel artificial and forced; after all, what Manhattan penthouse smells like a tropical sunset? However, new paint smells fresh and full of hope.

Home fragrance is big business, enabling us to add and adjust different odors to evoke different moods. Homeowners can choose to set the mood by season or time of day by using different fragrances. At resale, neutral fragrances are best.

While living in a home takes place in the present and every improvement and upgrade can be enjoyed in real time, how a home will present to future buyers should never be far from your mind. Every aspect, every decision and every consideration, from fireplace mantles to exterior seasonal plantings will bring satisfaction and happiness to the present owner while increasing value for a future sale.

