The 21 Best Vegas Shows of 2023

Since its early beginnings, Las Vegas has been a destination for glitter, glamour and lavish performances. Whether it’s a cabaret-style…

Since its early beginnings, Las Vegas has been a destination for glitter, glamour and lavish performances. Whether it’s a cabaret-style theater with a live band or a top-selling musical artist’s residency, there are plenty of choices when it comes to shows and performances. With so many shows to choose from, the entertainment scene along the Las Vegas Strip and beyond can be a bit overwhelming. To help narrow your options, U.S. News compiled this list of the best shows in Las Vegas.

Theatrical Productions

‘O’ by Cirque du Soleil

[IMAGE]

Venue:Bellagio

Price: From $79 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Adults and teens (children must be 5 or older to attend)

Celebrating all things theatrical, “O” by Cirque du Soleil incorporates water with synchronized swimmers and divers. The show is even featured in Imagine Dragons’ music video for “Sharks.” Attendees are treated to a magical, aquatic-infused show where acrobatics bring to life everything from street performances to world-class operas.

Showgoers should note that loud sounds and periods of darkness are part of the performance. To lighten the mood, periods of comedy are woven throughout the theatrics; recent guests say these can be a bit hit or miss, but overall most say “O” is an amazing performance and worth attending. Given the design of the venue, some travelers recommend getting tickets at least 10 rows back from the stage to fully see all of the stunts.

Local tip: Add to the aquatic theme of your experience (and get the perfect selfie in your theater attire) by catching the free Fountains of Bellagio show. This famous display on the Strip happens every 15 to 30 minutes throughout the day until midnight. Check the website for details.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

‘Mystère’ by Cirque du Soleil

[IMAGE]

Venue:Treasure IslandPrice: From $69 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Everyone

Combining imaginative visuals with captivating athleticism, “Mystère” offers family-friendly entertainment. At this high-energy show focused on the idea that life itself is a mystery, audiences will see an international cast of nearly 70 artists perform awe-inspiring acrobatics and dance sets to the thunder of taiko drum rhythms. This Cirque du Soleil production features all the brand’s classic thrills and creativity, with an emphasis on science and technology.

Audiences rave about the visually stunning show, along with the purpose-built theater, which provides great views and sightlines from every seat.

Local tip: While at Treasure Island, check out the Marvel Avengers Scientific Training and Intelligence Operative Network (S.T.A.T.I.O.N.). This all-ages attraction lets visitors become official agents while immersing themselves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through experiments, classified studies and more.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | StubHub

‘Awakening’

[IMAGE]

Venue: Awakening Theater at Wynn Las VegasPrice: From $99 Duration: 80 minutes Best for: Adults

Combining technology with illusion and artistry, this unique production is set within an immersive 360-degree theater with a 60-foot stage. The show’s hero is out to save the world, while confronting the forces of Light and Darkness. Featuring original music and a new story narrated by Anthony Hopkins, “Awakening” has performers in elaborate costumes and otherworldly creatures created by an award-winning puppet master.

Attendees praise the newly built auditorium, saying there really isn’t a bad seat in the house. Though some travelers note the premise of the show isn’t too original, many agree the visual spectacle and theatrics make it worth the price of the ticket.

Local tip: For pre-show dining, The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is located very close to the entrance of the Awakening Theater with 16 food kitchens and made-to-order options. Or, consider Red 8, with its Asian-focused menu specializing in Hong Kong-style barbecue, dim sum and Cantonese noodle bowls in a chic setting.

View & Book Tickets:Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

‘KÀ’ by Cirque du Soleil

[IMAGE]

Venue: KÀ Theatre at MGM GrandPrice: From $69 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Adults, due to some scenes, darkness and loud noises (attendees must be at least 3 years old)

Embark on a journey with twins as they venture on a daring quest through an empire. The divided pair are pursued by spearmen and archers, as the two acrobats travel through rapidly changing theatrical settings.

Spectators will see a magical mixture of martial arts, puppets, pyrotechnics and interactive video projections during this show about love and conflict. Recent showgoers at “KÀ” liked the diversified personas, costumes and immersive feel of the show. This production does include some dark scenes and loud noises, so it may not be for everyone.

Local tip: For a showstopping dinner, book a table at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. Close to the KÀ Theatre, this restaurant by France’s “Chef of the Century” serves French cuisine in a red-hued setting.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | GetYourGuide | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

‘Mad Apple’ by Cirque du Soleil

[IMAGE]

Venue: New York-New York Theater at New York-New York Hotel & CasinoPrice: From $49 Duration: 80 minutes Best for: Adults (attendees must be at least 18 years old)

Blending the music and dance worlds, “Mad Apple” is a New York-inspired show with comedy, magic, dance, music and acrobatics. Recent attendees say the show offers a mix of everything, and that there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Some visitors note that there’s more comedy and less of the acrobatics and production you see in other Cirque shows.

Offering the feel of a NYC nightclub, the theater has a bar set within the stage. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to grab a drink and enjoy the immersive pre-show experience complete with a band playing NYC-inspired show tunes.

Local tip: For a fun and relaxed meal or pint, head to Nine Fine Irishmen. Located on the casino floor of New York-New York, this pub was built in Ireland and shipped to Vegas for a truly authentic feel complete with live music in the evenings.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Musician Residencies

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE

[IMAGE]

Venue: The Colosseum at Caesars PalacePrice: From $253 Duration: 90 to 120 minutes Best for: Adults

The top-selling solo artist in U.S. history is bringing his high-energy stage presence to The Colosseum, with shows scheduled in late 2023 and into 2024. His Vegas residency offers a much more intimate setting than the massive stadiums Brooks recently toured; regardless of the seat, fans are no more than 145 feet from the stage in this 4,300-seat theater. The scale of the venue provides a unique feel, where Brooks, his band and the audience become one.

If you’ve seen a Garth Brooks concert, you’ll recognize iconic singles like “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “The Dance,” “That Summer” and of course “Friends in Low Places.” At times, the band will take a seat so Brooks can play a tune with just him and his guitar. This Vegas show isn’t about flashy lights, costumes and pyrotechnics. This residency is about the music, letting fans be close and a part of the show (staff takes requests in the lobby before the performance), which makes each night feel unique and special.

Editor’s note: This show has a no-phone policy. Upon entry, you’ll be required to lock your phone into a Yondr case while in the venue. There are designated areas where you can have the case unlocked to check your phone. This policy is intended to help you connect with your fellow concertgoers while disconnecting from social media. When the concert is over, everyone gets a QR code to a collection of photos from that night’s performance.

Local tip: Have dinner or grab a pint at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. Just across the casino floor from the entrance to The Colosseum, this upscale British pub serves up signature dishes like fish and chips, beef Wellington and sticky pudding.

View & Book Tickets:Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano

[IMAGE]

Venue: Dolby Live at Park MGMPrice: From $205 Duration: 90 to 120 minutes Best for: Adults

Lady Gaga is back in Las Vegas for a cabaret-style experience, with a show that features Playbill programs (which are typically only reserved for Broadway shows). Her “Jazz & Piano” show includes a mix of her own megahits along with jazz standards and classic songs like “Fly Me to the Moon” performed in a jazzy blues style.

Throughout the show, Lady Gaga takes a seat at the piano to belt out iconic melodies in a way that only she can. To add to the jazz club feel, the 5,200-seat Dolby Live theater at Park MGM provides an intimate concert experience with impeccable sound quality. Her residency is slated to run through early October 2023.

Local tip: Make a dinner reservation at Bavette’s, a classic Chicago-style steakhouse with French flair. Steps away from the theater, the restaurant’s cuisine and atmosphere will add to the overall classy, throwback vibe of the evening. After the show, duck into the NoMad Bar for a martini and a piano player who inspires the entire bar to sing along.

View & Book Tickets:Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Lionel Richie: King of Hearts

[IMAGE]

Venue: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Price: From $195 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Adults

From “Hello” to “All Night Long,” legendary performer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie brings his energetic style to the 1,480-seat Encore Theater for an October 2023 residency. This show gives fans the opportunity to see the award-winning singer-songwriter up close and personal in a theater with no bad seats.

Concertgoers can expect to experience an intimate performance of Richie’s classic hits like “Three Times a Lady” and “Easy.” In addition to vocals, the talented musician and “American Idol” judge will take a seat at the piano to play favorite tunes the audience will remember.

Local tip: Some of the best restaurants in Las Vegas are located within the Wynn complex. Make a dinner reservation for before the show at SW Steakhouse or Lakeside, where you can dine and watch the magical “Lake of Dreams” show with a 90-foot performance waterfall, puppetry, music and lights.

View & Book Tickets:Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Katy Perry: PLAY

[IMAGE]

Venue: Resorts World Theatre Price: From $59 Duration: 95 minutes Best for: Adults

From “California Gurls” to “Firework,” Katy Perry is closing out a two-year Las Vegas residency with her final 10 shows in October and November 2023. Fans will be entertained by larger-than-life theatrics and whimsical props that elevate the multi-platinum artist’s playful and catchy tunes.

Her residency is set within the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. This venue accommodates 5,000 people, with the furthest seat located only 150 feet from the stage — making this residency the ideal place for fans of the “American Idol” judge to see a one-of-a-kind performance.

Local tip: For the ultimate fan experience, book a VIP upgrade with options that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show tequila toast with Katy Perry, sushi or exclusive merchandise.

View & Book Tickets:Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency

[IMAGE]

Venue: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & CasinoPrice: From $79 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Adults

With two dozen (and counting) chart-topping singles, Keith Urban brings all of his hits and charisma to the stage in Las Vegas. In a 7,000-seat theater, fans are treated to an up-close experience of “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time” and more with this master guitarist and award-winning performer.

Urban’s shows are packed with surprises. From guitar giveaways for lucky fans to a medley of cover songs, he provides an authentic experience for the audience. He’s even been known to bring a few special guests on stage, or hop into the crowd for an acoustic set.

Local tip: If you’re a sushi fan, book a pre-show table at Koi Restaurant for authentic Japanese cuisine. The chic atmosphere and enchanting cocktail menu are sure to set the scene for the evening.

View & Book Tickets:Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Comedy Shows

Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?

[IMAGE]

Venue: Liberty Loft at New York-New York Hotel & Casino Price: From $34.99 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Everyone (attendees must be at least 5 years old)

Backed by a live orchestra, Terry Fator entertains with a variety of celebrity impressions, puppets and extraordinary ventriloquist talent. The 2007 winner of “America’s Got Talent” is known for his ability to bring puppets to life, such as the singer-impersonating Winston the turtle, in addition to serenading the crowd with iconic tunes.

Many showgoers say Fator is funny, entertaining and talented. Some say the venue feels more like a convention center than a Vegas theater.

Local tip: For a quick bite to eat or a snack en route to the show, head to Greenburg’s Deli, 48th and Crepe, or Sirrico’s Pizza, located just steps from the Liberty Loft in the New York-New York Casino.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Adam London: Laughternoon

[IMAGE]

Venue: The Venue at The Orleans Hotel & Casino Price: From $14.72 Duration: 60 minutes Best for: Families

Celebrating its 10th year in 2023, Laughternoon is a family-friendly show known for countless rubber ducks. It’s heralded by attendees as a fun show for all ages, with many praising Adam London’s quick wit and keen ability to involve the audience in magic tricks and comedic moments.

Unlike many Las Vegas shows, this one-hour performance happens in the afternoon, so it’s a good choice for families or those looking for something to do before other evening plans. What’s more, tickets start at less than $15, making it a great value, especially in Vegas.

Local tip: The Orleans is slightly removed from the Strip. If you’re ready for a bite to eat after the show, head into Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery. All ages are welcome, and there are daily specials and 40 beers on draft.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | GetYourGuide | Show website

Carrot Top

[IMAGE]

Venue: Atrium Showroom at Luxor Hotel & CasinoPrice: From $40 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Adults (attendees must be 16 or older)

This award-winning residency is an ever-evolving comedic performance taking on the latest headlines, music and pop culture. Considered the “King of Props,” Carrot Top has been one of the world’s top comedians for three decades.

Showgoers are in for plenty of laughs, given his unique combination of observational humor infused with props and a twist of dark wit. Recent attendees call Carrot Top one of the best comedians in Vegas, saying the show is hilarious, entertaining and worth every penny.

Local tip: Fans of the comic and his trademark red locks will want to add a meet-and-greet to their ticket purchase.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Variety Shows

Jabbawockeez ‘Timeless’

Venue: Jabbawockeez Theater in MGM Grand Price: From $49.99 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Everyone

Watch this lively group perform intricate dance moves to pulsating tunes amid special effects. The award-winning and influential dance crew entertains the crowds with one-of-a-kind choreography while wearing signature blank-faced masks. Attendees love the energy of the show, the audience interaction and the family-friendly atmosphere.

“Timeless,” the group’s current show, draws inspiration from film franchises, martial arts and classic dance. For an elevated experience, fans can purchase a meet-and-greet that includes a photo op, a gift bag and an autographed item.

Local tip: For a pre- or post-show dining option, Nellie’s Southern Cuisine sits close to the Jabbawockeez Theater and serves Southern comfort foods along with an extensive cocktail menu.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

America’s Got Talent presents Superstars Live

Venue: Luxor Theater at Luxor Hotel & Casino Price: From $49 Duration: 75 minutes Best for: Everyone (attendees must be at least 5 years old)

Celebrating some of the top acts from the TV show “America’s Got Talent,” this fast-paced variety show is suitable for all ages. The show begins with an over-the-top spectacle, followed by a cast of talented vocalists, musical artists, thrill acts and acrobats. Showgoers say it’s a fun show for AGT fans, though some were underwhelmed by the performances and production style.

The cast of the show regularly changes, and some of the acts are part of the performance for a limited engagement. For AGT super fans, there’s a VIP Experience available complete with a red carpet photo op, a chance to sit at a replica Judge’s Desk, and a meet-and-greet with Light Balance.

Local tip: The theater is close to the “Titanic” and “Bodies” exhibitions at the Luxor. Consider going early to check out one or both of the unique experiences.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | StubHub

‘Vegas! The Show’

[IMAGE]

Venue: Saxe Theater in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Price: From $99.98 Duration: 75 minutes Best for: Everyone

Venture back to where it all began. “Vegas! The Show” pays tribute to the stars like Elvis and the Rat Pack who made Sin City a destination for entertainment. According to attendees, this show is underrated, very nostalgic and a must-see for visitors.

This show was written by David Saxe, a show producer and theater owner who grew up backstage watching his parents perform: His father was a saxophone player and bandleader for the Rat Pack, and his mom was a “Folies Bergère” showgirl. “Vegas!” really takes you back in time. A live big band, dancers, singers and showgirls bring the glitz and glamour of days gone by to life during the performance.

Local tip: Steps from the theater, Pampas Las Vegas is the first churrascaria restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. Book a dinner reservation to experience South American meats and signature dishes.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | GetYourGuide | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Blue Man Group

Venue: Blue Man Group Theater at Luxor Hotel & Casino Price: From $49 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Everyone

More than 50 million people around the world have seen The Blue Man Group, according to the show. Recent showgoers love the immersive experience of this Las Vegas staple, saying it is entertaining and exciting for the whole family. At this performance, three bald men painted blue play drums, perform comedic skits and engage the audience with other entertaining antics.

This family-friendly show has afternoon and evening performances, along with VIP experiences that include premium seats, exclusive gifts and a post-show private meet-and-greet with the performers.

Local tip: Make time to eat with the family at The Buffet at Luxor. This buffet features a homemade pizza station, a 30-foot salad bar, a carvery, international specialties and fresh pastries.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Magic Shows

David Copperfield

Venue: David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Price: From $71.37 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Everyone (attendees must be at least 5 years old)

With David Copperfield heralded as one of the greatest illusionists, this show gives audiences an opportunity to see him in action. The critically acclaimed performer brings to the stage his magic tricks, stories and masterful illusion artistry skills — seen in his TV appearances, world tours and even a Broadway show — in this intimate theater.

Throughout the show, enjoy audience participation during the stunts and illusions. Attendees rave at the spectacular tricks and mesmerizing performance, saying the show is entertaining for the entire family.

Local tip: If you’d like to meet David Copperfield and see an exclusive illusion performance, there are special packages available with premium seating and a photo opportunity.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Nathan Burton Magic Show

Venue: Saxe Theater in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Price: From $22 Duration: 70 minutes Best for: Families

Entertaining audiences since 2001, the Nathan Burton show combines complicated tricks with comical moments. Burton is recognized around the world for his appearances on “America’s Got Talent,” the Food Network’s “Last Cake Standing” and more. This show provides Vegas visitors with the chance to see this master of illusion perform live. Created for all ages, the magic show takes place in the afternoons, making it a perfect family option.

Heralding it as a high-energy and family-friendly show, attendees say they love how Burton includes the audience within the performance. Throughout the performance, guests will see magical illusions, showgirls and the witty personality of the star of the show.

Local tip: For a meal before or after the show, head to Gen Korean BBQ House. Located steps from the theater, this restaurant has an inviting atmosphere and quality cuisine cooked right in front of you.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | GetYourGuide | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

The Mentalist Gerry McCambridge

[IMAGE]

Venue: V Theater in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Price: From $49.98 Duration: 60 minutes Best for: Everyone

Unbelievable, engaging and awe-inspiring are just a few of the ways recent attendees describe this show. Many travelers say it entertained the whole family and that Gerry McCambridge’s superb abilities are impressive.

With the longest-running “Mentalist” show in Las Vegas, McCambridge has been a headliner on the Strip since 2005. He has appeared on multiple TV shows, including “Phenomenon” and “Millionaire Matchmaker,” and is credited with creating, producing and playing the starring role on NBC’s hit show “The Mentalist.”

Local tip: For a unique themed dining experience, head to nearby Flights Restaurant & Bar. Specializing in plates and drinks served in threes, the entire restaurant has an aviation theme, complete with flight attendant servers.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | GetYourGuide | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Criss Angel Mindfreak

[IMAGE]

Venue: Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Price: From $69 Duration: 90 minutes Best for: Adults

Recognized for his signature gravity-defying levitation, Criss Angel incorporates pyrotechnic, video, lighting and sound technologies into this magic show for a one-of-a-kind spectacular. Attendees will have the chance see Angel’s iconic illusions from his “Mindfreak” TV special performed live and in person.

The award-winning show is described by the audience as entertaining and theatrical. Some, however, felt there could be more illusions and magic performed, and that some of the music and lights can be a bit of a distraction.

Local tip: For mind-blowing views of the Bellagio fountains before or after the show, make a reservation on the patio at Mon Ami Gabi for French cuisine, excellent people-watching and stellar views. Located next to Planet Hollywood within the Paris Hotel and Casino, it’s a short walk from the Criss Angel Theater.

View & Book Tickets:Viator | GetYourGuide | Show website | Ticketmaster | StubHub

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood is an expert on all things Vegas and an avid concert- and theatergoer. She made her first trip to Las Vegas in 2001 and has visited countless times for a variety of concerts, residencies, shows and events. Some of her favorite experiences include seeing Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at The Venetian, and Jay Leno at The Mirage. She used her extensive experience along with her research skills to curate this list.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Things to Do in Las Vegas With Kids

— The Best Hotels in Las Vegas

— The Best Casino Hotels in Las Vegas

— The Top Branson Shows

More from U.S. News

The 15 Best Las Vegas Tours

The 5 Best Las Vegas ATV Tours

24 Top Things to Do in Las Vegas With Kids

The 21 Best Vegas Shows of 2023 originally appeared on usnews.com