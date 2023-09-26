Live Radio
Synnex: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 26, 2023, 8:23 AM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Synnex Corp. (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $139.3 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $14 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Synnex expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.40 to $2.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14 million to $15 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

