Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $375.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $172 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

