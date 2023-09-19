Steelcase: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Tuesday reported net income of $27.5…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Tuesday reported net income of $27.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $854.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $805 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Steelcase expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 90 cents per share.

