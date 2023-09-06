Sportsman’s Warehouse: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Wednesday reported a loss…

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The West Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer posted revenue of $309.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sportsman’s Warehouse expects its results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $330 million for the fiscal third quarter.

