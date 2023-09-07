Live Radio
Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 7, 2023, 4:43 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period.

