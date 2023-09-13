SelectQuote: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.8…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $221.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.5 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLQT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLQT

