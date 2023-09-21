Scholastic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported a loss of $74.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported a loss of $74.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.35 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $228.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCHL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.