Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Broadwater Academy 6
Greensville County 50, Surry County 46
Lancaster 32, Col. Richardson, Md. 30
Paul VI Catholic High School 35, St. Albans, D.C. 28
Phoebus 28, Hampton 6
Randolph-Macon Academy 70, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 25, Potomac School 0
The Covenant School 42, Quantico 8
Va. Episcopal 38, Massanutten Military 0
Virginia Academy 56, George School, Pa. 0
Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
