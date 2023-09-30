Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Broadwater Academy 6 Greensville County 50, Surry County 46 Lancaster 32, Col. Richardson, Md. 30…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Broadwater Academy 6

Greensville County 50, Surry County 46

Lancaster 32, Col. Richardson, Md. 30

Paul VI Catholic High School 35, St. Albans, D.C. 28

Phoebus 28, Hampton 6

Randolph-Macon Academy 70, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 14

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 25, Potomac School 0

The Covenant School 42, Quantico 8

Va. Episcopal 38, Massanutten Military 0

Virginia Academy 56, George School, Pa. 0

Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

