Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Ridge School 82, Hargrave Military 25
Briar Woods 28, Broad Run 13
Edison 22, Langley 14
Forest Park 21, Alexandria City 10
Grayson County 24, Rural Retreat 14
James Wood 41, Skyline 13
Kettle Run 50, John Handley 25
Lightridge 27, Sherando 25
Oakton 13, W.T. Woodson 7
Patriot 48, Freedom 0
Riverside 36, Dominion 3
The Covenant School 41, Broadwater Academy 6
Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union Prep 0
Tuscarora 7, Loudoun County 0
Va. Episcopal 62, Richmond Christian 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Freedom vs. Dematha, Md., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
