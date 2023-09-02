Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 5:32 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Christchurch 50, Broadwater Academy 12

Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13

John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0

Kenston Forest 68, Massanutten Military 12

Norfolk Academy 56, Potomac School 35

North Cross 51, Saint James, Md. 6

Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7

Va. Episcopal 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

