Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Christchurch 50, Broadwater Academy 12
Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13
John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0
Kenston Forest 68, Massanutten Military 12
Norfolk Academy 56, Potomac School 35
North Cross 51, Saint James, Md. 6
Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7
Va. Episcopal 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.