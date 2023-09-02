Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Christchurch 50, Broadwater Academy 12 Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13 John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0 Kenston Forest…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Christchurch 50, Broadwater Academy 12

Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13

John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0

Kenston Forest 68, Massanutten Military 12

Norfolk Academy 56, Potomac School 35

North Cross 51, Saint James, Md. 6

Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7

Va. Episcopal 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

