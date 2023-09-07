SAIC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $247 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.25 billion.

