RH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $76.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had profit of $3.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $800.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, RH said it expects revenue in the range of $740 million to $760 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.1 billion.

