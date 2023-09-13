REV Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $680 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $622.9 million.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.6 billion.

