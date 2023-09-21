Live Radio
Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 21, 2023, 9:16 AM

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported net income of $635,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.6 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.9 million.

