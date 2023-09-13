Radiant Logistics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.1 million in…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Renton, Washington-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $232.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.6 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLGT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.