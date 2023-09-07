Qudian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in…

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Xiamen, China-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

