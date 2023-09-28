Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 580½ 583½ 575¼ 578¾ ¾
Mar 608 611 602¾ 606½ ¾
May 627 629¾ 622 625¼ ¾
Jul 640½ 641 634¼ 636¾ —1
Sep 651¾ 652½ 648¾ 649½ —1¾
Dec 667¾ 669 664½ 664½ —3¼
Mar 681¼ 681¼ 678½ 678½ —3
Est. sales 62,512. Wed.’s sales 94,295
Wed.’s open int 416,761, up 1,000
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 483¾ 488 481 487¼ +4
Mar 498½ 502¾ 496 502¼ +4
May 506¾ 511¼ 504¾ 510¾ +4
Jul 511½ 515½ 509¼ 515¼ +3¾
Sep 508¾ 512 507 511½ +2¾
Dec 512¼ 514¾ 510¼ 513¾ +1½
Mar 522 524¾ 520 524 +1¾
May 528¼ 528¼ 527¾ 528¼ +1
Jul 528 528½ 525¼ 528½ +1¾
Dec 496½ 497¾ 495¼ 496 ¼
Jul 514 515¾ 514 515¾ +3¼
Dec 493¾ 496 493¾ 494¼ —2½
Est. sales 127,212. Wed.’s sales 205,587
Wed.’s open int 1,346,338, up 6,731
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 440½ 448½ 438¾ 443¼ +6
Mar 461¾ 464¾ 461 463¾ +11
Est. sales 251. Wed.’s sales 194
Wed.’s open int 4,111
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1303 1307 1287 1297¾ —5½
Jan 1322½ 1326½ 1307¼ 1316¾ —6¼
Mar 1335½ 1339½ 1321½ 1329½ —6¼
May 1344 1348¾ 1332¼ 1338¾ —6
Jul 1347 1351 1336¼ 1341¾ —5½
Aug 1328¾ 1333¼ 1320 1324¾ —5¼
Sep 1288¾ 1292¼ 1282½ 1285¼ —4¾
Nov 1272½ 1276 1264¼ 1268¾ —4¼
Jan 1276½ 1277¼ 1270½ 1272½ —6
Mar 1265¼ 1267 1265¼ 1265¾ —4¾
Nov 1214 1214 1214 1214 —2¾
Est. sales 238,650. Wed.’s sales 286,462
Wed.’s open int 777,024

