CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|580½
|583½
|575¼
|578¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|608
|611
|602¾
|606½
|—
|¾
|May
|627
|629¾
|622
|625¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|640½
|641
|634¼
|636¾
|—1
|Sep
|651¾
|652½
|648¾
|649½
|—1¾
|Dec
|667¾
|669
|664½
|664½
|—3¼
|Mar
|681¼
|681¼
|678½
|678½
|—3
|Est. sales 62,512.
|Wed.’s sales 94,295
|Wed.’s open int 416,761,
|up 1,000
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|483¾
|488
|481
|487¼
|+4
|Mar
|498½
|502¾
|496
|502¼
|+4
|May
|506¾
|511¼
|504¾
|510¾
|+4
|Jul
|511½
|515½
|509¼
|515¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|508¾
|512
|507
|511½
|+2¾
|Dec
|512¼
|514¾
|510¼
|513¾
|+1½
|Mar
|522
|524¾
|520
|524
|+1¾
|May
|528¼
|528¼
|527¾
|528¼
|+1
|Jul
|528
|528½
|525¼
|528½
|+1¾
|Dec
|496½
|497¾
|495¼
|496
|—
|¼
|Jul
|514
|515¾
|514
|515¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|493¾
|496
|493¾
|494¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 127,212.
|Wed.’s sales 205,587
|Wed.’s open int 1,346,338,
|up 6,731
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|440½
|448½
|438¾
|443¼
|+6
|Mar
|461¾
|464¾
|461
|463¾
|+11
|Est. sales 251.
|Wed.’s sales 194
|Wed.’s open int 4,111
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1303
|1307
|1287
|1297¾
|—5½
|Jan
|1322½
|1326½
|1307¼
|1316¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|1335½
|1339½
|1321½
|1329½
|—6¼
|May
|1344
|1348¾
|1332¼
|1338¾
|—6
|Jul
|1347
|1351
|1336¼
|1341¾
|—5½
|Aug
|1328¾
|1333¼
|1320
|1324¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|1288¾
|1292¼
|1282½
|1285¼
|—4¾
|Nov
|1272½
|1276
|1264¼
|1268¾
|—4¼
|Jan
|1276½
|1277¼
|1270½
|1272½
|—6
|Mar
|1265¼
|1267
|1265¼
|1265¾
|—4¾
|Nov
|1214
|1214
|1214
|1214
|—2¾
|Est. sales 238,650.
|Wed.’s sales 286,462
|Wed.’s open int 777,024
