CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 580½ 583½ 575¼ 578¾ — ¾ Mar 608 611 602¾ 606½ — ¾ May 627 629¾ 622 625¼ — ¾ Jul 640½ 641 634¼ 636¾ —1 Sep 651¾ 652½ 648¾ 649½ —1¾ Dec 667¾ 669 664½ 664½ —3¼ Mar 681¼ 681¼ 678½ 678½ —3 Est. sales 62,512. Wed.’s sales 94,295 Wed.’s open int 416,761, up 1,000 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 483¾ 488 481 487¼ +4 Mar 498½ 502¾ 496 502¼ +4 May 506¾ 511¼ 504¾ 510¾ +4 Jul 511½ 515½ 509¼ 515¼ +3¾ Sep 508¾ 512 507 511½ +2¾ Dec 512¼ 514¾ 510¼ 513¾ +1½ Mar 522 524¾ 520 524 +1¾ May 528¼ 528¼ 527¾ 528¼ +1 Jul 528 528½ 525¼ 528½ +1¾ Dec 496½ 497¾ 495¼ 496 — ¼ Jul 514 515¾ 514 515¾ +3¼ Dec 493¾ 496 493¾ 494¼ —2½ Est. sales 127,212. Wed.’s sales 205,587 Wed.’s open int 1,346,338, up 6,731 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 440½ 448½ 438¾ 443¼ +6 Mar 461¾ 464¾ 461 463¾ +11 Est. sales 251. Wed.’s sales 194 Wed.’s open int 4,111 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1303 1307 1287 1297¾ —5½ Jan 1322½ 1326½ 1307¼ 1316¾ —6¼ Mar 1335½ 1339½ 1321½ 1329½ —6¼ May 1344 1348¾ 1332¼ 1338¾ —6 Jul 1347 1351 1336¼ 1341¾ —5½ Aug 1328¾ 1333¼ 1320 1324¾ —5¼ Sep 1288¾ 1292¼ 1282½ 1285¼ —4¾ Nov 1272½ 1276 1264¼ 1268¾ —4¼ Jan 1276½ 1277¼ 1270½ 1272½ —6 Mar 1265¼ 1267 1265¼ 1265¾ —4¾ Nov 1214 1214 1214 1214 —2¾ Est. sales 238,650. Wed.’s sales 286,462 Wed.’s open int 777,024

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.