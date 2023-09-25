Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 25, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 577 589 573¾ 587¾ +8¼
Mar 603½ 615¼ 600¾ 614¼ +7¾
May 620¾ 632 618 631½ +7¾
Jul 629½ 641¾ 628 641¼ +7¾
Sep 641¼ 654 641¼ 653½ +7¾
Dec 656½ 668¼ 656½ 667¼ +6¼
Mar 670 682 670 682 +8
May 684 685 682¾ 685 +6½
Jul 660½ 660½ 660½ 660½ —2½
Est. sales 52,758. Fri.’s sales 70,326
Fri.’s open int 412,575, up 1,645
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 475¼ 480¼ 473¾ 480 +2¾
Mar 490½ 495 488½ 494¼ +2
May 500 503¼ 497¼ 502¾ +1¾
Jul 503½ 507¾ 501½ 507¼ +1¾
Sep 501 505 499¾ 504¾ +1¾
Dec 505½ 508¾ 503½ 508 +1
Mar 515 518¾ 513½ 517¾ +1
May 521 521 521 521 ½
Jul 519¼ 522¾ 519¼ 522¾ +1
Sep 498 500 498 500 +6¾
Dec 492¾ 496 489½ 493¼ +3
Dec 493¾ 494¼ 493¾ 494¼ +1
Est. sales 120,192. Fri.’s sales 150,955
Fri.’s open int 1,329,412, up 8,104
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 428¾ 436 423½ 433¼ +8½
Mar 447 450¼ 445¼ 445¼ +4
Est. sales 354. Fri.’s sales 700
Fri.’s open int 4,162
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1295¼ 1297¼ 1284½ 1296½
Jan 1312¼ 1315 1302¼ 1314¼
Mar 1323¼ 1326¾ 1314½ 1325¾ +1
May 1330¼ 1334¼ 1322½ 1333½ +1½
Jul 1331½ 1336 1324½ 1335¼ +2
Aug 1314¼ 1318 1307¾ 1317¼ +1¾
Sep 1272¾ 1277½ 1268¾ 1276¼ +1½
Nov 1254½ 1260¼ 1251 1259½ +2¾
Jan 1258 1260 1258 1258 —4½
Nov 1202 1202 1198 1198 —2¾
Est. sales 142,153. Fri.’s sales 208,707
Fri.’s open int 769,027

