CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 577 589 573¾ 587¾ +8¼ Mar 603½ 615¼ 600¾ 614¼ +7¾ May 620¾ 632 618 631½ +7¾ Jul 629½ 641¾ 628 641¼ +7¾ Sep 641¼ 654 641¼ 653½ +7¾ Dec 656½ 668¼ 656½ 667¼ +6¼ Mar 670 682 670 682 +8 May 684 685 682¾ 685 +6½ Jul 660½ 660½ 660½ 660½ —2½ Est. sales 52,758. Fri.’s sales 70,326 Fri.’s open int 412,575, up 1,645 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 475¼ 480¼ 473¾ 480 +2¾ Mar 490½ 495 488½ 494¼ +2 May 500 503¼ 497¼ 502¾ +1¾ Jul 503½ 507¾ 501½ 507¼ +1¾ Sep 501 505 499¾ 504¾ +1¾ Dec 505½ 508¾ 503½ 508 +1 Mar 515 518¾ 513½ 517¾ +1 May 521 521 521 521 — ½ Jul 519¼ 522¾ 519¼ 522¾ +1 Sep 498 500 498 500 +6¾ Dec 492¾ 496 489½ 493¼ +3 Dec 493¾ 494¼ 493¾ 494¼ +1 Est. sales 120,192. Fri.’s sales 150,955 Fri.’s open int 1,329,412, up 8,104 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 428¾ 436 423½ 433¼ +8½ Mar 447 450¼ 445¼ 445¼ +4 Est. sales 354. Fri.’s sales 700 Fri.’s open int 4,162 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1295¼ 1297¼ 1284½ 1296½ +¼ Jan 1312¼ 1315 1302¼ 1314¼ +¾ Mar 1323¼ 1326¾ 1314½ 1325¾ +1 May 1330¼ 1334¼ 1322½ 1333½ +1½ Jul 1331½ 1336 1324½ 1335¼ +2 Aug 1314¼ 1318 1307¾ 1317¼ +1¾ Sep 1272¾ 1277½ 1268¾ 1276¼ +1½ Nov 1254½ 1260¼ 1251 1259½ +2¾ Jan 1258 1260 1258 1258 —4½ Nov 1202 1202 1198 1198 —2¾ Est. sales 142,153. Fri.’s sales 208,707 Fri.’s open int 769,027

