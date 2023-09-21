CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|589
|590¼
|576½
|577¾
|—11
|Mar
|615½
|616¼
|603¼
|604½
|—10¼
|May
|631½
|632
|619½
|620½
|—10¼
|Jul
|640
|640
|628¾
|629¼
|—10¼
|Sep
|649
|649
|641½
|642
|—9½
|Dec
|663½
|665¼
|657¼
|658
|—8¾
|Mar
|673½
|674
|672
|672½
|—7¼
|Est. sales 59,286.
|Wed.’s sales 104,327
|Wed.’s open int 408,569,
|up 4,832
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|481
|482½
|474
|475¾
|—6½
|Mar
|495¼
|497¼
|489
|490½
|—6¼
|May
|504¾
|505¾
|497½
|499
|—6½
|Jul
|509½
|510¼
|501¾
|503¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|508
|508
|500
|501¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|510¾
|511¾
|504
|505
|—6¼
|Mar
|520¾
|521¼
|514
|514
|—7¼
|May
|521¾
|521¾
|521¾
|521¾
|—4½
|Jul
|525¼
|525¼
|522¼
|522¼
|—4
|Dec
|492
|492
|486½
|486½
|—4¾
|Dec
|490
|490
|487¾
|487¾
|—2
|Est. sales 154,415.
|Wed.’s sales 288,814
|Wed.’s open int 1,311,309,
|up 19,115
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|436
|436¼
|422¼
|422¼
|—13¾
|Mar
|447
|447
|437½
|437½
|—14
|May
|450¼
|450¼
|450¼
|450¼
|—8
|Est. sales 420.
|Wed.’s sales 617
|Wed.’s open int 4,327
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1319¾
|1322
|1294¼
|1298
|—22
|Jan
|1336½
|1338
|1311¼
|1315¼
|—21
|Mar
|1346½
|1348½
|1323
|1326
|—20¾
|May
|1352¾
|1354
|1330¼
|1333¼
|—20¼
|Jul
|1354
|1355
|1332½
|1335¼
|—18¾
|Aug
|1333¾
|1333¾
|1314¼
|1317
|—17½
|Sep
|1291¼
|1291¼
|1273¼
|1274½
|—17½
|Nov
|1272
|1272¾
|1255
|1257
|—15¼
|Jan
|1265½
|1265½
|1263
|1263
|—14½
|Est. sales 203,219.
|Wed.’s sales 199,822
|Wed.’s open int 773,714,
|up 494
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.