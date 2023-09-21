CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 589 590¼ 576½ 577¾ —11 Mar 615½ 616¼ 603¼ 604½ —10¼ May 631½ 632 619½ 620½ —10¼ Jul 640 640 628¾ 629¼ —10¼ Sep 649 649 641½ 642 —9½ Dec 663½ 665¼ 657¼ 658 —8¾ Mar 673½ 674 672 672½ —7¼ Est. sales 59,286. Wed.’s sales 104,327 Wed.’s open int 408,569, up 4,832 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 481 482½ 474 475¾ —6½ Mar 495¼ 497¼ 489 490½ —6¼ May 504¾ 505¾ 497½ 499 —6½ Jul 509½ 510¼ 501¾ 503¼ —6¾ Sep 508 508 500 501¼ —6¾ Dec 510¾ 511¾ 504 505 —6¼ Mar 520¾ 521¼ 514 514 —7¼ May 521¾ 521¾ 521¾ 521¾ —4½ Jul 525¼ 525¼ 522¼ 522¼ —4 Dec 492 492 486½ 486½ —4¾ Dec 490 490 487¾ 487¾ —2 Est. sales 154,415. Wed.’s sales 288,814 Wed.’s open int 1,311,309, up 19,115 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 436 436¼ 422¼ 422¼ —13¾ Mar 447 447 437½ 437½ —14 May 450¼ 450¼ 450¼ 450¼ —8 Est. sales 420. Wed.’s sales 617 Wed.’s open int 4,327 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1319¾ 1322 1294¼ 1298 —22 Jan 1336½ 1338 1311¼ 1315¼ —21 Mar 1346½ 1348½ 1323 1326 —20¾ May 1352¾ 1354 1330¼ 1333¼ —20¼ Jul 1354 1355 1332½ 1335¼ —18¾ Aug 1333¾ 1333¾ 1314¼ 1317 —17½ Sep 1291¼ 1291¼ 1273¼ 1274½ —17½ Nov 1272 1272¾ 1255 1257 —15¼ Jan 1265½ 1265½ 1263 1263 —14½ Est. sales 203,219. Wed.’s sales 199,822 Wed.’s open int 773,714, up 494

