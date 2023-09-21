Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

September 21, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 589 590¼ 576½ 577¾ —11
Mar 615½ 616¼ 603¼ 604½ —10¼
May 631½ 632 619½ 620½ —10¼
Jul 640 640 628¾ 629¼ —10¼
Sep 649 649 641½ 642 —9½
Dec 663½ 665¼ 657¼ 658 —8¾
Mar 673½ 674 672 672½ —7¼
Est. sales 59,286. Wed.’s sales 104,327
Wed.’s open int 408,569, up 4,832
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 481 482½ 474 475¾ —6½
Mar 495¼ 497¼ 489 490½ —6¼
May 504¾ 505¾ 497½ 499 —6½
Jul 509½ 510¼ 501¾ 503¼ —6¾
Sep 508 508 500 501¼ —6¾
Dec 510¾ 511¾ 504 505 —6¼
Mar 520¾ 521¼ 514 514 —7¼
May 521¾ 521¾ 521¾ 521¾ —4½
Jul 525¼ 525¼ 522¼ 522¼ —4
Dec 492 492 486½ 486½ —4¾
Dec 490 490 487¾ 487¾ —2
Est. sales 154,415. Wed.’s sales 288,814
Wed.’s open int 1,311,309, up 19,115
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 436 436¼ 422¼ 422¼ —13¾
Mar 447 447 437½ 437½ —14
May 450¼ 450¼ 450¼ 450¼ —8
Est. sales 420. Wed.’s sales 617
Wed.’s open int 4,327
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1319¾ 1322 1294¼ 1298 —22
Jan 1336½ 1338 1311¼ 1315¼ —21
Mar 1346½ 1348½ 1323 1326 —20¾
May 1352¾ 1354 1330¼ 1333¼ —20¼
Jul 1354 1355 1332½ 1335¼ —18¾
Aug 1333¾ 1333¾ 1314¼ 1317 —17½
Sep 1291¼ 1291¼ 1273¼ 1274½ —17½
Nov 1272 1272¾ 1255 1257 —15¼
Jan 1265½ 1265½ 1263 1263 —14½
Est. sales 203,219. Wed.’s sales 199,822
Wed.’s open int 773,714, up 494

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up